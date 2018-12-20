Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW) stake by 71.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 28,795 shares as Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW)’s stock declined 15.42%. The Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 11,420 shares with $445,000 value, down from 40,215 last quarter. Wolverine World Wide Inc now has $3.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.58. About 272,681 shares traded. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has risen 11.97% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 Rev $2.24B-$2.32B; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Net $46.7M; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine Worldwide Raises Full-Year Earnings Outlook; 19/03/2018 Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 07/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE SAYS SIZE OF BOARD WAS REDUCED FROM ELEVEN TO TEN UPON RETIREMENT OF TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Wolverine Could Face Mounting Cleanup Costs — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.24 BLN TO $2.32 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide: Size of Board Reduced to 10 Seats From 11; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $2.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) had a decrease of 22.65% in short interest. SKIS’s SI was 34,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 22.65% from 44,600 shares previously. With 10,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS)’s short sellers to cover SKIS’s short positions. The SI to Peak Resorts Inc’s float is 0.36%. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.93. About 8,863 shares traded. Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS) has declined 4.76% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SKIS News: 10/04/2018 – Peak Resorts Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.07 Per Share; 08/03/2018 – Peak Resorts Reports Record Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Revenue; 08/03/2018 – PEAK RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $0.53; 08/03/2018 – PEAK RESORTS INC QTRLY REVENUES OF $59.3 MLN VS $56.4 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Peak Resorts Follows Record 2017/18 Ski Season With Packed Schedule of Summer Events and Activities; 08/03/2018 – Peak Resorts 3Q Net $9.18M; 02/05/2018 – Peak Resorts Announces Strong Pre-Season 2018/19 Season Pass Sales; 19/04/2018 – DJ Peak Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKIS); 11/04/2018 – Mount Snow Announces Closing Date for 2017/18 Season Will be Sunday, April 22; 05/04/2018 – Permit Applications Approved for Hunter Mountain Trail Expansion Project

Peak Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day ski and overnight drive ski resorts. The company has market cap of $74.77 million. The firm offers various activities, services, and amenities, including skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction and mountain biking, zip tours, and other summer activities. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s ski resort activities consist of snow skiing, snowboarding, and snow sports areas in Wildwood and Weston, Missouri; Bellefontaine and Cleveland, Ohio; Paoli, Indiana; Blakeslee and Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania; Bartlett, Bennington, and Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire; West Dover, Vermont; Hunter, New York; and an 18 hole golf course in West Dover, Vermont.

Analysts await Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. WWW’s profit will be $46.47 million for 16.11 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Wolverine World Wide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 17 investors sold WWW shares while 94 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 85.79 million shares or 0.45% more from 85.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 728 are held by Bessemer Group Inc Inc. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 221,980 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.04% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 6,684 shares. Community holds 7,675 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 6,837 are owned by Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp. Raymond James Fincl Advisors stated it has 10,982 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gp Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 9,255 shares. Natixis has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 2.67 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ser Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Phocas Corp has invested 0.62% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 2.99 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability Com reported 0.29% stake.

Among 7 analysts covering Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Wolverine World Wide had 7 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) rating on Thursday, August 16. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $38 target. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 17 by CL King. On Thursday, November 8 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive” on Wednesday, August 1. The stock of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 30. Argus Research maintained Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) rating on Friday, August 17. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $44 target. As per Monday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush.

Since August 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.64 million activity. WOODWORTH RICHARD sold $750,432 worth of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) on Friday, August 31. $37,170 worth of stock was sold by GERBER WILLIAM K on Friday, August 10. $1.86M worth of stock was sold by JEPPESEN MICHAEL on Wednesday, August 15.