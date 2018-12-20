Quantbot Technologies LP Has Upped By $2.29 Million Its Boeing Co/The (BA) Holding; Splunk Has 1.28 Sentiment

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased Boeing Co/The (BA) stake by 379.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Quantbot Technologies Lp acquired 6,176 shares as Boeing Co/The (BA)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 7,802 shares with $2.90 million value, up from 1,626 last quarter. Boeing Co/The now has $176.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.87% or $9.16 during the last trading session, reaching $310.39. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award; 31/05/2018 – BOEING: CUSTOMER INTEREST IN NEW MIDRANGE JET `FIRMING UP’; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Found Harmed by Airbus Aid, Exposing EU to U.S. Sanctions; 25/04/2018 – Boeing profit rises 57 percent; 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S; 10/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Russia’s Utair orders 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes – Vedomosti; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS MAKING STEADY PROGRESS CLOSING OUT TECHNICAL RISKS ON THE PATH TO FINAL CERTIFICATION AND TO DELIVERING THE FIRST 18 TANKERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON IRAN’S CONTRACT IN THE COMING DAYS – FARS

Splunk Inc (SPLK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.07, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 222 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 173 sold and decreased positions in Splunk Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 125.54 million shares, down from 126.55 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Splunk Inc in top ten positions increased from 6 to 11 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 141 Increased: 128 New Position: 94.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 245.45% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. SPLK’s profit will be $23.64 million for 147.39 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -172.73% EPS growth.

Glaxis Capital Management Llc holds 7.36% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. for 21,440 shares. Axel Capital Management Llc owns 60,000 shares or 6.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glynn Capital Management Llc has 4.84% invested in the company for 198,834 shares. The California-based Avalon Global Asset Management Llc has invested 3.93% in the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 536,000 shares.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Splunk (SPLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Splunk (SPLK) Q3 Earnings to Benefit From Portfolio Strength – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Splunk Marks 4 Straight Years of Beating Guidance – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Splunk Stock Jumped 11.9% in November – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Splunk Stock Popped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

The stock decreased 5.97% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $94.33. About 2.14 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (SPLK) has risen 34.57% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.94 billion. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing’s Wishlist: 106 Deliveries For Christmas – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing: Dividend And Buyback Flying Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing: Undervalued Or Overvalued? – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing: Dividend Growth Takes Flight – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “15% Dividend Hike For Boeing Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased Td Ameritrade Holding Corp (NYSE:AMTD) stake by 31,588 shares to 14,988 valued at $791,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Franco (NYSE:FNV) stake by 5,106 shares and now owns 19,253 shares. Hewlett Packard Enterprise was reduced too.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.35 million activity. RAMOS JENETTE E also sold $602,733 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 5,000 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.75M were sold by Sands Diana L.