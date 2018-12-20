Among 9 analysts covering Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Domino’s Pizza had 13 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Wednesday, October 10 with “Hold”. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Hold”. The stock of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 8. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, October 8 with “Market Perform”. Stephens maintained Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) on Friday, July 20 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Wednesday, October 17. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 22 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DPZ in report on Friday, July 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, November 7. See Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) latest ratings:

07/11/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

22/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $298 New Target: $293 Maintain

22/10/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral New Target: $285 Initiates Coverage On

17/10/2018 Broker: Maxim Group Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $305 New Target: $310 Upgrade

10/10/2018 Broker: Maxim Group Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $285 New Target: $305 Maintain

08/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $255 New Target: $260 Maintain

08/08/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $281 New Target: $298 Maintain

23/07/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $260 New Target: $270 Maintain

20/07/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $241 New Target: $262 Maintain

20/07/2018 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $300 New Target: $310 Maintain

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 101.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Quantres Asset Management Ltd acquired 8,500 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock declined 13.12%. The Quantres Asset Management Ltd holds 16,900 shares with $790,000 value, up from 8,400 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $38.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 11.31M shares traded or 57.88% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has declined 26.13% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 22/05/2018 – MetLife Announces New $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee lnducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing Hall of Fame®; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Adds Exec VP, Head of Latin America Oscar Schmidt to Executive Group; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net $1.25B; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer

More recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MetLife Is Properly Positioned For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “MetLife Names New Leaders for Japan and EMEA – Business Wire” on December 05, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cognizant Technology Solutions, Anadarko Petroleum, American Eagle Outfitters, MetLife, Groupon, and Air Products and Chemicals â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 13, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 324 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 739.18 million shares or 1.70% less from 751.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited holds 75,686 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 0.14% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Clenar Muke Llc reported 11,179 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Lp has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Bessemer holds 14,089 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,477 shares. Blume Capital owns 125,850 shares. Dean Invest Associates Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.31% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.27% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 931,694 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 1.59 million shares. Sterneck Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4,800 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 39,682 shares. The Illinois-based Country Tru Bancshares has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Jennison Associates Ltd invested in 3.86 million shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) stake by 34,000 shares to 42,000 valued at $528,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) stake by 28,800 shares and now owns 8,300 shares. Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MetLife had 7 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $63 target in Friday, August 17 report. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, December 17. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $57 target in Monday, July 9 report. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 8 by UBS. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, November 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 11. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, July 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.47, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold Domino's Pizza, Inc. shares while 104 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 35.69 million shares or 7.46% less from 38.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Telemus Ltd Company invested in 0.28% or 12,522 shares. Architects Inc holds 300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Foundry Prtnrs Lc holds 900 shares. Brinker Inc has invested 0.03% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Advisory Serv Ltd invested in 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Grp Inc Inc Nv has 4,202 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Private Tru Communication Na has 0.07% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 1,109 shares. Amp Capital Investors owns 14,957 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Paragon Capital Management Limited invested in 0.53% or 2,100 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 46 shares. Blair William And Il reported 0% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited holds 0% or 79 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 111,565 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 6,848 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Liability Company Delaware reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

The stock decreased 2.15% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $239.38. About 483,360 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 42.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.17% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00, EST. $1.77; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – COMPANY’S SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO ISSUE APPROXIMATELY $825 MLN OF NEW SECURITIZED NOTES; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY SHR $2.00; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $785.4 MLN VS $624.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgn 2, Afms 5 Domino’s Pizza Master Issuer LLC Nts Rtgs; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Domino’s worker gets big dough for being crushed by 400 pounds of cheese; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO COMPLETE RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 02/04/2018 – Domino’s® Creates Mobile Game for Pizza Lovers

More notable recent Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pizza Hut makes a strong online play – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Domino’s Pizza: Still A Strong Growth Story – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Dominoâ€™s Pizza Deal: How to Get 50% Off – Investorplace.com” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Domino’s Pizza Is Losing Slices – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Papa John’s shares continue to decline as Trian ditches pizza deal – New York Business Journal” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $14.58 million activity. The insider DOYLE J PATRICK sold 4,064 shares worth $1.23 million. ALLISON RICHARD E JR had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.40 million. On Wednesday, August 22 WEINER RUSSELL J sold $1.29M worth of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) or 4,404 shares.