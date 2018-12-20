Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 21.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 115,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 429,686 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.35M, down from 544,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $94.79. About 566,955 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 7.53% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 18.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 442,040 shares as the company's stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.86 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $95.97M, up from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 17 investors sold ATO shares while 117 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 78.03 million shares or 1.64% less from 79.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.39 EPS, down 0.71% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.4 per share. ATO’s profit will be $163.90 million for 17.05 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 239.02% EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.44 million activity. The insider DOUGLAS RICHARD W sold 35,000 shares worth $3.26M.

Among 10 analysts covering Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Atmos Energy had 29 analyst reports since September 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 31 by Argus Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ATO in report on Tuesday, September 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, December 14 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) on Monday, July 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Tuesday, June 12 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, November 29 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, August 5 by JP Morgan. The stock of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) earned “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Friday, November 18. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, January 11.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $848.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trus (NYSE:SNH) by 20,806 shares to 138,806 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Two Harbors Investment Corp by 103,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,307 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $943.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 111,480 shares to 865,147 shares, valued at $37.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 49,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,360 shares, and cut its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).