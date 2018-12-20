Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 99.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 2,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,370 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $903,000, up from 2,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $161.77. About 92,955 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 64.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 154,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 394,831 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.57M, up from 239,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $296.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $69.99. About 1.53 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 08/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output; 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Tuesday, October 24. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $100.0 target. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, October 12 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $84 target in Friday, July 21 report. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Thursday, January 19 to “Sell”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, March 2 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, November 18. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 5 by Scotia Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 24 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Friday, January 19. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $100.0 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, October 5 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citizens Northern Corp has 1.72% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 29,722 shares. Keystone Finance Planning invested in 3.54% or 81,450 shares. Davidson Invest Advisors stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Raymond James Trust Na holds 258,419 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Accredited Investors owns 8,675 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. The Michigan-based Ally Financial Inc has invested 3.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Montecito Financial Bank Tru invested 0.84% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Carlson Capital Management owns 8,118 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Berkshire Money Mngmt Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,376 shares. Stillwater Ltd Llc reported 0.76% stake. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv holds 12,863 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Tru has invested 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Td Asset Management has 0.49% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3.93 million shares. Moreover, Guardian Investment Management has 3.38% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kcm Inv Advsr Lc, California-based fund reported 93,632 shares.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $943.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 16,800 shares to 50,180 shares, valued at $38.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 30,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. 2,798 shares were sold by Hansen Neil A, worth $214,914 on Friday, December 14. Rosenthal David S sold 7,562 shares worth $614,337. Another trade for 9,658 shares valued at $757,284 was sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr. 7,855 shares were sold by Schleckser Robert N, worth $619,861. Corson Bradley W had sold 15,000 shares worth $1.26M on Wednesday, September 19. $746,620 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Spellings James M Jr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 198.59 million shares or 1.14% less from 200.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 13,935 are held by Hudson Valley Advisors Inc Adv. Piedmont Investment Advsrs has invested 0.57% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Gemmer Asset Llc stated it has 77 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc World Markets Incorporated accumulated 122,204 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 7,056 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 1,824 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company holds 249,881 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Cadinha & Limited Liability Co reported 13,892 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 1.40M shares in its portfolio. Mechanics Bancorp Tru Department holds 0.11% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 2,514 shares. Harvey Cap Incorporated stated it has 2.75% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.11% or 95,804 shares. 31,893 were reported by Creative Planning. Highstreet Asset Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15,356 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 1.08% stake.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $641.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 24,684 shares to 11,530 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 2,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $657,854 activity.

Among 21 analysts covering Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Raytheon Company had 87 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 9. Jefferies maintained the shares of RTN in report on Monday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 23. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 8. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, May 22 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 2 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $125 target in Monday, November 30 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, August 28. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 27.