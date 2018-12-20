R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management increased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 8.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management acquired 20,000 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock declined 15.57%. The R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management holds 242,850 shares with $6.60M value, up from 222,850 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $26.26B valuation. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 7.62 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions

Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 92 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 94 cut down and sold their stakes in Jack In The Box Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 25.15 million shares, down from 28.34 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Jack In The Box Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 73 Increased: 53 New Position: 39.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $807,659 activity. $249,856 worth of stock was sold by Cooper Kathleen B on Thursday, November 29. $64,218 worth of stock was bought by Zamarin Chad J. on Tuesday, November 6. The insider CREEL MICHAEL A bought $644,283. Shares for $25,750 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Friday, November 2. On Friday, November 2 CHANDLER JOHN D bought $259,422 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,000 shares. Dunn Micheal G. also bought $63,842 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Friday, November 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Company owns 0.2% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 60,469 shares. American Insurance Company Tx reported 0.04% stake. Lord Abbett & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Pictet Asset owns 0.04% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 636,763 shares. 1.04 million are held by Putnam Limited Liability Com. Ecofin Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 234,536 shares. Security Natl Tru Com has 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based National Asset has invested 0.13% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 3.70 million shares. Amg Trust Bancshares holds 0.02% or 14,093 shares. Jennison Llc owns 6.86 million shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,520 shares. Homrich & Berg accumulated 0.02% or 12,989 shares. M&R Capital Incorporated has 1,235 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldg Public Llc has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Among 8 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Williams Companies had 8 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, August 10. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 13. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Tyvor Capital Llc holds 4.93% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. for 302,645 shares. Jana Partners Llc owns 1.74 million shares or 4.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Freshford Capital Management Llc has 4.35% invested in the company for 323,800 shares. The California-based Falcon Point Capital Llc has invested 3% in the stock. Secor Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 84,770 shares.

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.01 billion. As of October 02, 2016, it operated and franchised approximately 2,255 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 699 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. It has a 18.58 P/E ratio.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 5.69% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.23 per share. JACK’s profit will be $33.46 million for 15.05 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.83% EPS growth.