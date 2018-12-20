Radium (RADS) soars 7.88% on December 19-20

It was good day for Radium (RADS), as it jumped by $0.0513136160000001 or 7.88%, touching $0.702166466. International Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Radium (RADS) is looking for the $0.7723831126 goal. According to 8 analysts could reach $1.32226717633907. The highest price was $0.72442752 and lowest of $0.6414202 for December 19-20. The open was $0.65085285. It last traded at BitTrex exchange.

For a month, Radium (RADS) tokens went down -8.14% from $0.7644 for coin. For 100 days RADS is down -45.57% from $1.29. It traded at $3.95 200 days ago. Radium (RADS) has 3.61M coins mined with the market cap $2.53 million. It has 9.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 19/01/2016. The Crypto RADS has PoS proof type and operates under algorithm.

Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. The SmartChain expands the utility of Radium far beyond that of a standard coin, with features such as Username-Address linkage and Proof-Of-Existences all 100% distributed within the blockchain. See the Radium SmartChain thread here for full list of functions and development goals.

