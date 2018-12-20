P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 20% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.28% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 240,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.53M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 127,281 shares traded. Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) has risen 210.12% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 210.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Reports First Quarter 2018; 45% License Revenue Growth; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 11.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 17,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,018 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.80M, up from 149,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $30.41. About 7.86M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has risen 26.15% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of CSAIL 2016-C6; 29/03/2018 – FINISH LINE INC QTRLY FINISH LINE MACY’S SALES INCREASED 8.5%; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INTERNATIONAL TOURIST SPENDING ROSE NEARLY 10% IN 1Q; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s Flower Show® Presents Once Upon a Springtime; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Macy’s, Inc. at ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY CO HBC.TO HAS HIRED PJ SOLOMON CO FOR ADVICE ON POTENTIAL DEALS REGARDING ITS DEPARTMENT STORE PORTFOLIO; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $31; 16/05/2018 – U.S. markets closed higher on Wednesday with Macy’s reporting strong quarterly earnings, boosting the retail sector

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 1,815 shares to 10,869 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 30,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,725 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Among 32 analysts covering Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M), 6 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 19% are positive. Macy’s Inc. had 122 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, August 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Monday, August 7. The stock of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, October 20. As per Thursday, December 28, the company rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group. The stock of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) earned “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities on Thursday, September 10. Macquarie Research downgraded Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) on Friday, August 12 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, November 12 by Evercore. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 12 to “Neutral”.

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Macy’s Is Shrinking Its Debt Once Again – The Motley Fool” on December 03, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macy’s: Steady Turnaround Fuels Growth And 4%+ Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Macy’s buying back millions more in debt than planned – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Macy’s Accelerates Its Debt Reduction Plan – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

More notable recent Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Attunity Ltd. (ATTU) CEO Shimon Alon on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Attunity: A Micro Cap Buy For Patient Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Stocks to Watch on Earnings & Other News – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2018. More interesting news about Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Tech Stocks for Growth Investors to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Splunk (SPLK) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.2% – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2018.

Analysts await Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ATTU’s profit will be $427,656 for 241.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Attunity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.50% negative EPS growth.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $94.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cue Biopharma Inc by 50,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 7 analysts covering Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Attunity had 8 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by William Blair with “Buy” on Monday, December 18. Roth Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 14 report. The rating was initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann with “Buy” on Friday, September 11. The stock of Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Thursday, November 2. The stock has “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum on Wednesday, November 2. TH Capital maintained Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) rating on Thursday, July 23. TH Capital has “Buy” rating and $21 target. The stock of Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Monday, December 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 3.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 2.57, from 6.4 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 3 investors sold ATTU shares while 9 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 18.62 million shares or 35.38% more from 13.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Susquehanna Gp Llp stated it has 73,438 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). G2 Investment Prtn Management Ltd Liability Company holds 6.64% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 965,399 shares. Whetstone Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 4.26% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Barclays Public Limited Com reported 7,300 shares stake. Sei Investments holds 11,432 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn invested in 0.09% or 288,044 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). First Manhattan Comm holds 0% or 6,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Paw Cap Corp stated it has 240,000 shares or 4.81% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 38,257 shares. Blackrock has 47,345 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 39,625 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 0.01% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU).