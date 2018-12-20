Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 3.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 5,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 146,231 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.22M, down from 152,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $161.93. About 101,459 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Com (CLX) by 228.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 14,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.73% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 21,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.20 million, up from 6,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $152.01. About 85,860 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 12.45% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch

Among 21 analysts covering Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Raytheon Company had 87 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, October 28. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, May 22 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, January 26. Jefferies maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Friday, June 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, April 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, July 24. On Friday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. As per Monday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, November 30.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 41.87% or $0.85 from last year’s $2.03 per share. RTN’s profit will be $819.59M for 14.06 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 994,536 shares to 4.59M shares, valued at $524.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl A by 12,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 333,115 shares, and has risen its stake in 58.Com (NYSE:WUBA).

Among 18 analysts covering The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. The Clorox Company had 71 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, May 3 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, February 5 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, April 5 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, December 16, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15000 target in Thursday, August 3 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, October 17. Argus Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 25 report. As per Monday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $51.04 million activity. Barral Diego J had sold 12,880 shares worth $2.03 million on Tuesday, November 6. 9,265 shares were sold by Costello Michael R., worth $1.30 million on Monday, August 13. GARNER DENISE also sold $3.00M worth of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on Thursday, December 6. Dorer Benno O also sold $25.13M worth of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) shares. Willoughby Dawn C sold $501,309 worth of stock or 3,387 shares. STEIN LAURA sold $1.86M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CLX shares while 270 reduced holdings.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colony Capital Inc. Class A C by 104,993 shares to 68,721 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Class A Common (NASDAQ:FB) by 20,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,921 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp (AMJ).