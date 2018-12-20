Capital Fund Management Sa decreased Thor Industries Inc (Put) (THO) stake by 85.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 82,500 shares as Thor Industries Inc (Put) (THO)’s stock declined 40.60%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 13,800 shares with $1.16M value, down from 96,300 last quarter. Thor Industries Inc (Put) now has $2.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 1.88M shares traded or 58.83% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 61.66% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.66% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)‘s rating was increased by expert analysts at RBC Capital from a “Sector Perform” rating to a “Outperform” rating in a analysts note issued to clients and investors on 20 December.

Among 3 analysts covering Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thor Industries had 4 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, October 4. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 27. Citigroup maintained Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) rating on Thursday, June 21. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $130 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Friday, August 10.

Since October 9, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $56,798 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by ZIEMER JAMES L, worth $408,700 on Tuesday, October 9. 5,028 shares valued at $350,114 were sold by ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH on Monday, December 3. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $116,390 was bought by SUWINSKI JAN. 2,000 shares valued at $118,340 were bought by KOSOWSKY J ALLEN on Tuesday, December 11.

Capital Fund Management Sa increased Envision Healthcare Corp stake by 15,003 shares to 37,850 valued at $1.73 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Shopify Inc (Put) stake by 230,000 shares and now owns 242,300 shares. E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) was raised too.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 7.56% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PPG’s profit will be $263.87M for 21.92 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.14% negative EPS growth.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. The company has market cap of $23.13 billion. It operates in three divisions: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. It has a 19.46 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.