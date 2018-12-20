Rdl Financial Inc decreased Aflac Inc (AFL) stake by 48.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rdl Financial Inc sold 10,474 shares as Aflac Inc (AFL)’s stock declined 7.98%. The Rdl Financial Inc holds 10,908 shares with $513,000 value, down from 21,382 last quarter. Aflac Inc now has $33.48B valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 5.45 million shares traded or 53.09% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has declined 2.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased Genesee And Wyoming Inc (GWR) stake by 91.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 192,600 shares as Genesee And Wyoming Inc (GWR)’s stock declined 10.94%. The Timessquare Capital Management Llc holds 18,450 shares with $1.68 million value, down from 211,050 last quarter. Genesee And Wyoming Inc now has $4.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.38% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $72.36. About 615,058 shares traded or 5.20% up from the average. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased Encompass Health Corporat stake by 61,300 shares to 901,172 valued at $70.25M in 2018Q3. It also upped Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) stake by 289,475 shares and now owns 1.03M shares. Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Genesee \u0026 Wyoming (NYSE:GWR), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Genesee \u0026 Wyoming had 9 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 9. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 31. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, October 12 to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Friday, November 2 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Citigroup. The stock of Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, October 22. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, July 30 by Raymond James.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 16.88% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.77 per share. GWR’s profit will be $53.03 million for 20.10 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.83% negative EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $2.04 million activity. 11,467 Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) shares with value of $1.01M were sold by HELLMANN JOHN C. Gallagher Timothy J sold 4,116 shares worth $362,208. $83,850 worth of Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) was sold by Liucci Christopher F. The insider Brown David A sold $301,683. Shares for $185,328 were sold by Fergus Allison M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 27 investors sold GWR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 50.25 million shares or 4.08% less from 52.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0.02% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 3,296 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Raymond James Assoc invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Buckingham Capital Management accumulated 77,447 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Prudential reported 41,747 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natixis owns 0.04% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 79,592 shares. 148,531 were reported by Sei Investments. The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Hldg has invested 0.12% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). 35,519 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Jennison Associates Limited has invested 0.04% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Timessquare Cap Mngmt Lc owns 18,450 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac had 5 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, November 13 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, August 1, the company rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, August 17. As per Thursday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 7 by FBR Capital.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 17.50% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.8 per share. AFL’s profit will be $715.60 million for 11.70 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 34 investors sold AFL shares while 291 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 482.13 million shares or 1.89% less from 491.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability Co reported 789 shares stake. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc owns 80,394 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi reported 374,003 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.13% or 541,367 shares. Sei invested in 584,010 shares. 7,106 were reported by Cipher Limited Partnership. Matrix Asset Advsr Ny has 6,201 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 49,785 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd has 957,506 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 97,802 shares. Vantage Ltd has invested 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Duncker Streett & has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Huntington Bancshares has 196,919 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owns 14,654 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 146,084 were accumulated by Stephens Ar.