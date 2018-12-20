Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) by 32.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 91,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,841 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.35M, down from 281,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 3.16 million shares traded or 13.83% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has risen 9.03% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Maintains FY2018 Comparable Sales Growth View 0.5%-1.5%; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN J C PENNEY CO; 07/03/2018 – BUYOUT GROUP STUGGLES TO FINANCE HIGHER NORDSTROM BID: CNBC; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family’s Bid to Buy the Retailer Is Rejected; 22/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family Leaves Buyout Door Open, Slightly; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN NORDSTROM INC; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Buys Two Tech Companies to Bolster Digital Shopping; 12/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $54 TARGET PRICE; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom’s Prior FY2018 EPS View Was $3.30-$3.55, Excluding Effect of Any Future Repurchase; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Family’s “Inadequate” Buyout Proposal

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) by 6.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold 22,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 335,925 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.93 million, down from 358,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Realogy Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $15.42. About 2.21M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 33.08% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 15 analysts covering Realogy Holdings Corporation (NYSE:RLGY), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Realogy Holdings Corporation had 43 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, January 6 the stock rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 15 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Compass Point on Friday, May 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 5 by Compass Point. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, October 10 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, September 28. Piper Jaffray maintained Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Monday, November 2 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, February 27. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, December 15 to “Underweight”.

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 53.85% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.26 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $14.18M for 32.13 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $362,530 activity. The insider Silva Enrique bought 5,500 shares worth $99,330. $178,500 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) was bought by Niederauer Duncan L on Monday, November 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.59, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 30 investors sold RLGY shares while 51 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 155.90 million shares or 2.02% more from 152.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 81,552 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Morgan Stanley stated it has 194,926 shares. State Street reported 0.01% stake. Fil Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 36,521 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 0.19% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware owns 0.06% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 18,959 shares. Shell Asset Management Co, a Netherlands-based fund reported 41,775 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Numerixs Invest Technology Inc accumulated 25,400 shares. Financial Advantage holds 2.73% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 175,252 shares. First Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 1.42 million shares.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $32.86 million activity. NORDSTROM BLAKE W also sold $7.83 million worth of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares. 118,161 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares with value of $6.38 million were sold by NORDSTROM ERIK B. Shares for $150,912 were sold by Nordstrom James F JR. $4.99M worth of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was sold by Worzel Ken on Monday, September 10. On Monday, September 10 the insider Deputy Christine sold $759,745. Another trade for 118,161 shares valued at $6.29M was sold by NORDSTROM PETER E.

Among 33 analysts covering Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN), 9 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Nordstrom Inc. had 140 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, November 17. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of JWN in report on Tuesday, September 15 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, August 11. Telsey Advisory Group maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, November 11 report. The rating was reinitiated by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Friday, October 23. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 12 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 19 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, October 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, March 2. As per Monday, July 2, the company rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 17,204 shares to 367,993 shares, valued at $22.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 54,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Controls International.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 22.50% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.2 per share. JWN’s profit will be $245.98 million for 7.85 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 119.40% EPS growth.

