Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 22.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 67,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 370,150 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.75M, up from 302,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 2.97M shares traded or 20.16% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 26.62% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning; 13/04/2018 – CALPERS – CURRENTLY, BOURQUI IS THE HEAD OF PENSION ASSETS AND LIABILITIES MANAGEMENT AT ABB GROUP; 23/04/2018 – Country Leaders Inspired by ABB’s Breakthrough E-Mobility Technologies; 07/03/2018 – ABB SWITZERLAND HEAD REMO LUETOLF RESIGNS, CONT. AS ADVISER; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s 1Q Net Profit Fell as Revenue Rose; 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest €100 Million in Global Innovation and Training Campus; 29/03/2018 – ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at AGM; 17/04/2018 – ABB TO SUPPLY ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGERS FOR ELECTRIFY AMERICA; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES, EST. 1.11B; 10/05/2018 – ABB Earns Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan for Digital Grid Communications

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 6.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 6,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 99,265 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.54M, down from 105,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.71. About 584,790 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.07% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform

Among 9 analysts covering RealPage (NASDAQ:RP), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RealPage had 27 analyst reports since June 8, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38 target in Monday, February 27 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 17 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was initiated on Tuesday, June 28 by Benchmark. On Friday, May 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Friday, December 29. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of RP in report on Monday, February 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) on Sunday, July 23 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, June 8 the stock rating was upgraded by William Blair to “Outperform”. On Tuesday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Nov 29, 2018 – Realpage Inc (RP) Chairman President & CEO Stephen T Winn Sold $7.3 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Research Report Identifies Electronics for Imaging, RealPage, Intersect ENT, AeroVironment, Molina Healthcare, and Hilton Grand Vacations with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rocket Pharmaceuticals receives RMAT and Fast Track designations for RP-L102 – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AvalonBay Sees Higher-than-Expected Q4 Rental Revenue Growth – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 21, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 23 sales for $169.20 million activity. WINN STEPHEN T sold $30.22 million worth of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) on Monday, August 27. On Tuesday, September 18 Seren Capital – Ltd. sold $12.46 million worth of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 200,000 shares. On Thursday, August 30 the insider Glover Ashley Chaffin sold $1.11M. Monk David G sold $1.23 million worth of stock. On Thursday, December 13 Chaney William P sold $153,030 worth of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 3,000 shares. 1,000 RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) shares with value of $60,600 were sold by BERKELEY ALFRED R III.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 107.69% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.13 per share. RP’s profit will be $24.44M for 43.25 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.56, from 1.52 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 73.38 million shares or 3.77% more from 70.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Nj owns 558,717 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. First Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 639,257 shares. Moreover, Putnam Investments Ltd Co has 0.38% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 2.69M shares. Nomura Holding, Japan-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Portolan Mgmt Ltd Company holds 113,993 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Victory Management owns 827 shares. Bank Of America De stated it has 576,040 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Criterion Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 1.22% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). First Personal Finance Service invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 10,922 are owned by Dupont Capital Mgmt. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 110,107 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated stated it has 59,026 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 99,265 are owned by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership.

More notable recent ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “6 Stocks To Watch For December 17, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Hitachi to Acquire ABB Ltd’s (ABB) Power Grids Business at $11B Valuation – StreetInsider.com” published on December 18, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: ABB, AGCO, AT&T, Broadcom, Caterpillar, Costco, First Solar, Lululemon, Roku, Verizon, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ABB enables remotely operated passenger ferry – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down Over 350 Points; Sophiris Bio Shares Plummet – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 16 analysts covering ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ABB Ltd had 41 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 19. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, December 12. UBS upgraded ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) on Friday, January 22 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 24. Jefferies maintained the shares of ABB in report on Tuesday, June 13 with “Sell” rating. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Hold” on Wednesday, January 17. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 20 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 13 by Robert W. Baird. Jefferies upgraded ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) on Friday, October 9 to “Hold” rating. The stock of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 8.

