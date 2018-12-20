Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 244 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 222 cut down and sold positions in Xcel Energy Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 368.74 million shares, up from 366.43 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Xcel Energy Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 185 Increased: 167 New Position: 77.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides technology solutions for health care industry. The company has market cap of $116.66 million. The firm offers pharmaceutical manufacturers a direct to physician channel for communicating and promoting their products. It has a 1078.89 P/E ratio. The Company’s products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies.

William Febbo, an insider of Optimizerx Corp, currently CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER lately disclosed a new transaction with the SEC. As reported in the public document, William Febbo purchased 2,000 shares of the corporation, priced at $9.9 per share. $19,880 U.S Dollars was the transaction’s value. The SEC filing’s date was 20/12/2018. This investment decreased his ownership of the company to 0.15% market cap or 18,267 shares.

The stock increased 1.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 208,681 shares traded or 247.88% up from the average. OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) has risen 222.51% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 222.51% the S&P500.

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 4.41% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. for 481,600 shares. Stewart & Patten Co Llc owns 477,824 shares or 4.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Investment Services Inc Wi has 2.14% invested in the company for 46,176 shares. The Texas-based First Dallas Securities Inc. has invested 1.57% in the stock. United Fire Group Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 90,000 shares.

The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 7.47M shares traded or 67.36% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) has risen 5.15% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.15% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE WINS FUEL CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XCEL ENERGY’S; 05/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Buys 150-Megawatt Wind Project in North Dakota; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY & SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: FAA OKS WAIVER TO FLY DRONES BEYOND LINE OF SIGHT; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – TEXAS COMMISSION’S PLAN CALLS FOR 2 NEW WIND FARMS, ONE IN TEXAS AND OTHER IN NEW MEXICO, THAT WILL BE BUILT AND OWNED BY CO; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: McDaniel to Retire From the Co Effective June 1; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley joins Xcel Energy’s partners in energy initiative; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. XEL’s profit will be $210.75M for 31.05 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.29% negative EPS growth.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $26.17 billion. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other divisions. It has a 21.04 P/E ratio. The firm generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $300,636 activity.