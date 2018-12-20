Regent Investment Management Llc decreased Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) stake by 10.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 3,300 shares as Lowes Companies Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 20.43%. The Regent Investment Management Llc holds 26,721 shares with $3.07 million value, down from 30,021 last quarter. Lowes Companies Inc now has $72.53B valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $90.33. About 5.19 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President, CEO, Effective July 2; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound

Among 5 analysts covering Hershey (NYSE:HSY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hershey had 6 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 27 by PiperJaffray. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) rating on Friday, July 27. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $98 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on Friday, July 27 with “Hold” rating. Susquehanna maintained The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on Tuesday, October 23 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Tuesday, October 30. See The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) latest ratings:

30/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

23/10/2018 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $109 New Target: $114 Maintain

27/07/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $93 New Target: $98 Maintain

27/07/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $80 New Target: $85 Maintain

27/07/2018 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $97 New Target: $100 Maintain

27/07/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $90 New Target: $95 Maintain

More notable recent The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Double Upgrades Hershey (NYSE:HSY) – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “HSY Stock Is Proving Chocolate Safe From the Bear – Investorplace.com” published on December 12, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Hershey’s Kisses enduring ‘Bells’ TV ad gets a very social 21st Century update – Chicago Business Journal” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Moody’s, Hershey, NovoCure, Mohawk Industries, La-Z-Boy, and Lockheed Martin Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Defensive Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio in 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold The Hershey Company shares while 214 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 105.90 million shares or 1.16% less from 107.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) or 9,819 shares. Landscape Management Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Cwm Llc reported 65 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.08% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). 30 were reported by Private Ocean Limited. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3,693 shares. The California-based Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has invested 0.05% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Co reported 0.31% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt Inc owns 939,197 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation invested 0.09% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Benedict Advsrs invested in 24,563 shares. United Capital Fin Advisers reported 0% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Hwg Lp holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Management Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 58,991 shares.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells confectionery products. The company has market cap of $22.52 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, North America, and International and Other. It has a 22.19 P/E ratio. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising chewing gums and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, and mixes.

The stock increased 2.85% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $107.33. About 2.41 million shares traded or 98.51% up from the average. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has declined 5.66% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 30/05/2018 – BlackLine And Hershey To Present In Roundtable At Sapphire Now®; 05/04/2018 – Shine On: Ice Breakers Brand Debuts Glitter Gum; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – AMPLIFY ACQUISITION IS ON TRACK AND DELIVERING ACCELERATED EARNINGS ACCRETION IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Reports Earnings And Sales That Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N -GIVEN THE PATTERN OF LAST YEAR’S GROSS MARGIN INFLATIONARY PRESSURES, EXPECT TO SEE IMPROVEMENTS IN 2ND HALF OF YEAR ON A YOY BASIS; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL ADDITIONS, INCLUDING SOFTWARE, ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE $355 MLN TO $375 MLN FOR 2018; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Hershey is exploring a sale of British crisps brand Tyrrells – Sky News; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Sees 2018 Sales Growth Toward Lower End of Prior 5%-7% Forecast; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Hershey’s New Notes; Stable Outlook; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – APRIL RETAIL TAKEAWAY IS EXPECTED TO BE DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY VS PRIOR YEAR DUE TO CONSUMER SHOPPING BEHAVIOR IN A SHORTER SEASON

Since July 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 10 insider sales for $964.48 million activity. Shares for $154,230 were sold by Buck Michele on Thursday, September 20. HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL also sold $478.35M worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) shares. LITTLE PATRICIA A sold $2.29M worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on Monday, October 8. $214,640 worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) was bought by Tillemans Todd W. Shares for $478.35 million were sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO. $3.12 million worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) was sold by WALLING KEVIN R.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Private Tru Na invested in 38,438 shares. R G Niederhoffer Capital holds 6.81% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 10,000 shares. Moreover, Bartlett Ltd Co has 1.7% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 393,851 shares. Lord Abbett Com Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 539,700 shares. 374,000 were accumulated by Retirement System Of Alabama. 134,994 were accumulated by Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 15,320 shares. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability invested in 0.13% or 2,584 shares. Philadelphia Company has invested 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Nomura Inc has invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ratan Mngmt Lp holds 51,000 shares. Bontempo Ohly Cap holds 2,523 shares. Guyasuta, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 255,300 shares. Macquarie reported 6.84 million shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Kwmg Limited Liability, Kansas-based fund reported 1,582 shares.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lowe’s: Waiting For Better Value – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “What Loweâ€™s Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenterPoint Energy: Attractive Opportunity At A Low Price – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lowe’s Reports Earnings In Bear Market Territory – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush On Lowe’s: ‘A New Day’ Has Arrived (NYSE:LOW) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 22 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 21 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $115 target in Wednesday, November 21 report. On Monday, October 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 24. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of LOW in report on Thursday, August 23 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, October 11. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 23 report. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Citigroup.

Regent Investment Management Llc increased Dowdupont Inc stake by 5,100 shares to 44,854 valued at $2.89M in 2018Q3. It also upped Cbs Corp Class B (NYSE:CBS) stake by 7,785 shares and now owns 14,137 shares. Mylan Nv F (NASDAQ:MYL) was raised too.