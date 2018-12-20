Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 19.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 414,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.67M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $57.82M, down from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.82% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $21.05. About 4.22 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 27.11% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 56.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 7,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,866 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.97M, up from 13,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $85.37. About 5.08 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 02/05/2018 – Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug

Among 25 analysts covering Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Zayo Group Holdings had 54 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by BTIG Research. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) on Tuesday, December 12 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 13. On Tuesday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, April 20 the stock rating was upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”. The stock of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, August 28. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of ZAYO in report on Monday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 9 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, December 6.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 34.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.49M for 35.08 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 sales for $21.49 million activity. $144,667 worth of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) shares were sold by Waters John F Jr.. Connor Richard W. also sold $35,240 worth of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) shares. $10.00 million worth of stock was sold by Caruso Daniel on Tuesday, October 30. The insider Steinfort Matt sold 1,935 shares worth $65,809. Mays Sandra also sold $54,152 worth of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 1.72 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ZAYO shares while 70 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 216.91 million shares or 1.66% less from 220.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 0.01% or 15,356 shares. Lpl Financial Lc reported 22,405 shares stake. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability Co owns 7,658 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 35,900 shares. Maplelane Cap Ltd Com reported 200,000 shares. Aperio Gru Lc reported 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 32,980 shares. Uss Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Geode Cap Lc invested in 1.90M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Westwood Grp owns 1.08M shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. 10,791 are held by First Mercantile. Mycio Wealth Prtn Lc accumulated 0.14% or 40,168 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Llc reported 10,300 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc accumulated 310 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Jana Partners Llc, which manages about $11.37 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 1.40M shares to 5.16 million shares, valued at $175.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 196,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 sales for $23.91 million activity. Another trade for 94,140 shares valued at $8.81 million was sold by Schumacher Laura J. On Wednesday, December 12 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J sold $5.40 million. TILTON GLENN F bought $496,274 worth of stock or 5,400 shares. RAPP EDWARD J bought $99,909 worth of stock or 1,013 shares. $4.88 million worth of stock was sold by SEVERINO MICHAEL on Friday, August 17. Gosebruch Henry O sold $3.82 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cincinnati Insur reported 3.65% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp reported 1.76 million shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Sequent Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 7,550 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Cadence Management Lc reported 160,162 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 8.71 million shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 106,145 shares. New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 0.72% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Financial Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) holds 0.37% or 8,535 shares in its portfolio. Clark Cap Mgmt Group holds 1.15% or 483,607 shares. Bb&T Llc owns 692,226 shares. Donaldson Management Ltd Liability Co reported 392,477 shares. 93,170 were reported by Davenport Ltd Limited Liability Company. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 1,423 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 191 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 0.7% or 59,558 shares.