Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) by 38.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 92,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 69.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,050 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $870,000, down from 243,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conatus Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.19M market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.0319 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2619. About 965,967 shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) has declined 62.59% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CNAT News: 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 10/03/2018 – Conatus Conference Call Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 14; 18/04/2018 – CONATUS: IDN-7314 CUTS HEPATIC TISSUE FACTOR-DRIVEN COAGULATION; 04/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals: Treatment Effect in Subgroup of Patients Supports Further Evaluation; 20/04/2018 – DJ Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNAT); 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THE TRIAL DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN HETEROGENEOUS OVERALL TRIAL POPULATION; 07/03/2018 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Reports 2017 Financial Results and Program Updates; 19/03/2018 – Conatus at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 02/05/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM PHASE 2B POLT-HCV-SVR TRIAL

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 32.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 115,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,059 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.41M, down from 355,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 15.74M shares traded or 7.27% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.20% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 30/04/2018 – Regions Courts Big Bank Talent With Charlotte Trading Expansion; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience

Among 7 analysts covering Conatus Pharma (NASDAQ:CNAT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Conatus Pharma had 18 analyst reports since September 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, December 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 3 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 3. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $4 target in Thursday, December 6 report. The stock of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 1 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 7 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, April 5. The company was maintained on Tuesday, December 20 by H.C. Wainwright. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) rating on Thursday, November 5. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $9 target. The company was initiated on Friday, July 1 by Roth Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.62 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.56 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CNAT shares while 18 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 8.97 million shares or 3.85% less from 9.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Element Cap Limited holds 58,268 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Lc owns 0% invested in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) for 180,574 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) for 1.36 million shares. Natl Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 126,314 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) or 12,700 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 63,951 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). 10,900 are owned by Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Artal Gp holds 500,000 shares. Axa owns 443,624 shares. Blackrock owns 1.62 million shares. Citigroup reported 31,623 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) for 39,488 shares. D E Shaw And owns 41,337 shares.

More notable recent Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Conatus Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Anticipated Clinical Data Readouts at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Conatus Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Program Updates – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novartis And Conatus: A Strategic Anti-NASH Agenda – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CNAT, AVA and MOMO among premarket losers – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94M and $184.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,800 shares to 29,800 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% EPS growth.

More recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Regions Financial +1.5% after JPMorgan upgrades on loan growth, NIM – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. Also Bizjournals.com published the news titled: “Regions to open seven new branches among five states – Birmingham Business Journal” on November 28, 2018. Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Regions Financial (RF) Appoints Charles McCrary as Board Chair Succeeding Grayson Hall – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 40.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RF’s profit will be $392.87 million for 8.51 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 62,014 shares to 122,654 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 18,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).