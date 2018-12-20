Reinhart Partners Inc increased Citizens Finl Grp Inc Com (CFG) stake by 22.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Reinhart Partners Inc acquired 153,221 shares as Citizens Finl Grp Inc Com (CFG)’s stock declined 21.37%. The Reinhart Partners Inc holds 821,113 shares with $31.67 million value, up from 667,892 last quarter. Citizens Finl Grp Inc Com now has $13.57B valuation. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 6.76M shares traded or 27.25% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 22.64% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Noninterest Income $371M; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE

Hca Holdings Inc (HCA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.32, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 220 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 268 sold and decreased equity positions in Hca Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 234.20 million shares, down from 239.10 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Hca Holdings Inc in top ten positions increased from 21 to 28 for an increase of 7. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 235 Increased: 142 New Position: 78.

Cryder Capital Partners Llp holds 16.48% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. for 769,824 shares. Chieftain Capital Management Inc. owns 1.52 million shares or 14.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Consulta Ltd has 9.77% invested in the company for 750,000 shares. The California-based Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc has invested 9.41% in the stock. Crescent Park Management L.P., a California-based fund reported 328,885 shares.

The stock decreased 2.44% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $122.25. About 2.10M shares traded or 1.68% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) has risen 57.68% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States and England. The company has market cap of $42.07 billion. The firm operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services. It has a 13.68 P/E ratio. It also operates psychiatric hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, and adolescent and adult alcohol and drug abuse treatment and counseling.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 21.70% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HCA’s profit will be $887.94M for 11.85 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.44% EPS growth.

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) stake by 146,607 shares to 557,938 valued at $26.60M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,073 shares and now owns 1,075 shares. Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Citizens Financial Group had 6 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Friday, December 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, October 22. Morgan Stanley maintained Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) rating on Tuesday, September 18. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $51 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, November 27. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, October 22 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, December 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold CFG shares while 207 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 431.19 million shares or 2.09% less from 440.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boston Common Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company stated it has 2,060 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Huntington Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Systematic Financial Ltd Partnership holds 1.07M shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 0.07% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Mendon Capital Advisors Corporation reported 250,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Mariner Limited Company holds 24,613 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust has 7,977 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.02% or 87,116 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 0.41% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Bowling Port Mgmt Llc stated it has 87,287 shares.