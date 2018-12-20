Reinhart Partners Inc decreased National Oilwell Varco Com (NOV) stake by 29.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 121,263 shares as National Oilwell Varco Com (NOV)’s stock declined 33.20%. The Reinhart Partners Inc holds 293,032 shares with $12.62 million value, down from 414,295 last quarter. National Oilwell Varco Com now has $10.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.21. About 5.61M shares traded or 44.91% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 10.00% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV)

Nustar Energy L.P. Units (NYSE:NS) had an increase of 8.18% in short interest. NS’s SI was 5.05M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 8.18% from 4.67M shares previously. With 878,500 avg volume, 6 days are for Nustar Energy L.P. Units (NYSE:NS)’s short sellers to cover NS’s short positions. The SI to Nustar Energy L.P. Units’s float is 5.79%. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $22.45. About 1.77 million shares traded or 154.26% up from the average. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has declined 18.52% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NuStar Energy L.P. Ratings; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Net $126.1M; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS NET INCOME $0.28 PER UNIT; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $250M, EST. $166.7M; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q EPU $1.15; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS LLC – NUSTAR ENERGY L.P AND SUBSIDIARIES’ QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.95, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NuStar Energy L.P. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 59.38 million shares or 23.15% more from 48.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Third Security Ltd Com has invested 0.26% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Fincl Bank Of America De holds 470,340 shares. 716 are held by Parkside Bancorporation And Tru. Cohen Inc invested in 21,049 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Whitnell &. Regions Fin Corp, a Alabama-based fund reported 7,200 shares. Raymond James & Associate reported 40,846 shares. Virtu Lc invested in 0.01% or 66,121 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 55 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 69,951 shares. Focused Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 650 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise holds 0% or 19,002 shares. Arrow Inv has invested 0.19% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Barclays Plc holds 82,859 shares.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products; and transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. The company has market cap of $2.40 billion. It operates through three divisions: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Among 4 analysts covering NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. NuStar Energy had 7 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, August 15. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, August 8. The stock of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Friday, August 24. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, November 29. Barclays Capital maintained NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) on Wednesday, August 8 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 8 report.

More notable recent NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NuStar: Is The Twinkle Dimming? – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NuStar Appears To Be Addressing Previous Complaints – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “NuStar Energy Closes on Sale of Its European Operations to Inter Pipeline – Business Wire” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Amazon, Finisar, NuStar Energy, McDonald’s, Robert Half International, and Guidewire Software â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A 9% Yield On Sale, With Rising Rate Protection And Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 06, 2018.

Since December 17, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.30 million activity. 100,000 NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) shares with value of $2.30M were bought by GREEHEY WILLIAM E.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold NOV shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 346.77 million shares or 4.34% less from 362.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Llc reported 11,100 shares. Washington Comml Bank stated it has 2,550 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.08% or 2.95M shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora has 0.05% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 3,454 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 607,372 shares. 38,910 were reported by Bancorp Of Hawaii. Nordea Inv Management Ab invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Brandywine Investment Management Llc holds 0.09% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 347,505 shares. Secor Advsr Lp accumulated 44,000 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited has invested 0.05% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 3.15M shares or 0.03% of the stock. The New York-based Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Visionary Asset has 6,782 shares. Zeke Cap Limited Liability owns 24,872 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Reinhart Partners Inc increased First Ctzns Bancshs Nc Cl A (NASDAQ:FCNCA) stake by 1,249 shares to 10,927 valued at $4.94M in 2018Q3. It also upped Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) stake by 138,388 shares and now owns 516,068 shares. Premier Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:PINC) was raised too.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.79 million activity. The insider Rovig Joseph W sold $3.28 million. Another trade for 11,112 shares valued at $503,873 was sold by MATTSON ERIC L.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Stock Market News For Nov 23, 2018 – November 23, 2018 – Zacks.com” on November 23, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “Stock Market News For Nov 21, 2018 – November 21, 2018 – Zacks.com” published on November 21, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Stock Market News For Nov 20, 2018 – November 20, 2018 – Zacks.com” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Stock Market News For Nov 26, 2018 – November 26, 2018 – Zacks.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Among 15 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. National Oilwell Varco had 22 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) on Tuesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 14 by Citigroup. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Societe Generale. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Monday, September 17. Credit Suisse maintained National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) on Monday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $43 target in Monday, July 30 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, October 29 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, July 30 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Evercore. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NOV in report on Monday, October 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating.