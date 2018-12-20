Reliance Trust Trimmed Cme Group (CME) Position; Packaging of America (PKG) Had 3 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Packaging Corp of America had 10 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 26 by Argus Research. Citigroup maintained the shares of PKG in report on Tuesday, July 10 with “Neutral” rating. On Monday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Citigroup maintained Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) on Monday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 11 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, October 9. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $140 target in Friday, July 27 report. Wells Fargo maintained Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) rating on Friday, October 26. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $110 target. See Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) latest ratings:

29/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $100 New Target: $95 Maintain

26/10/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $130 New Target: $105 Maintain

26/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $140 New Target: $110 Maintain

23/10/2018 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy New Target: $112 Initiates Coverage On

11/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $124 New Target: $98 Maintain

09/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $130 New Target: $108 Downgrade

30/07/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $125 New Target: $120 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $121 New Target: $124 Maintain

27/07/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $150 New Target: $140 Maintain

10/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $128 New Target: $121 Maintain

Reliance Trust decreased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 38.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Reliance Trust sold 2,000 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 9.33%. The Reliance Trust holds 3,229 shares with $549,000 value, down from 5,229 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $66.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $185.07. About 68,079 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 23; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 TOTAL AVERAGE RATE PER CONTRACT WAS $0.706, COMPARED WITH $0.736 IN FOURTH-QUARTER 2017; 23/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER TOPPING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 16/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY LOWER CASH PRICES, WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES -TRADE; 09/05/2018 – CME CEO Duffy’s Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2022, From Dec. 31, 2020; 16/03/2018 – CME, NEX Currently Working Together to Allow CME to Complete Due Diligence; 15/03/2018 – CME CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY CLEARING AND TRANSACTION FEE REVENUE WAS $974 MLN, UP 23 PERCENT COMPARED WITH FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 02/04/2018 – CME chief not expecting asset sales; 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Spencer’s Nex

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Scott Black Buys 5 Stocks in 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “REVEALED: Our Top Picks For 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Packaging Corp. Of America: A Cheap Way To Benefit From Online Retail – Seeking Alpha” on October 28, 2018. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Packaging Corporation Of America: Ride The E-Commerce Wave With A Strong Dividend Payer – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Packaging of America (PKG) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.36. About 16,077 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 21.58% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.00 billion. The companyÂ’s Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging. It has a 10.07 P/E ratio. This segment also produces packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 40 investors sold Packaging Corporation of America shares while 162 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 78.38 million shares or 2.26% less from 80.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Next Fincl Gru stated it has 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Stratos Wealth Prns Limited owns 391 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 108,323 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). The Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Lc has invested 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Clark Capital Management Group reported 0.4% stake. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corp holds 35,824 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Frontier Inv has invested 0.2% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.04% or 9.34M shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Two Sigma Secs Limited Company holds 0% or 3,318 shares in its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.21% or 164,215 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0% or 587 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 102 shares. The Indiana-based Old Natl National Bank & Trust In has invested 0.12% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $11.23 million activity. Carey Charles P also sold $959,220 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares. Winkler Julie had sold 5,847 shares worth $1.14 million on Friday, November 16. The insider Bernacchi Jeffrey M. sold $878,762. On Wednesday, December 12 the insider Tully Sean sold $2.59M. Piell Hilda Harris had sold 1,823 shares worth $319,025 on Tuesday, September 4. $410,275 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares were sold by Pietrowicz John W.. On Wednesday, September 5 the insider Tobin Jack J sold $1.37M.

Among 10 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 11 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded the shares of CME in report on Wednesday, November 28 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 20 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, November 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, November 16. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, December 4 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 26 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, November 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, October 11.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CME’s profit will be $572.45M for 28.92 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in CME Group, Ambac Financial Group, Erie Indemnity, FuelCell Energy, Hovnanian Enterprises, and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CAT, CME, AMG – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “CME Group Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CBOE, CME, EEM And XLU: ‘Fast Money’ Picks For December 20 – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “January 2019 Options Now Available For CME Group – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Honeywell Intl Inc reported 69,600 shares. Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd has invested 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Asset Mgmt has invested 0.14% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Financial Management Pro stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Connecticut-based Webster Retail Bank N A has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Brown Brothers Harriman owns 9 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research holds 0.19% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 214,994 shares. Caprock Grp Inc reported 3,560 shares. Rothschild Investment Il reported 4,958 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Ltd Llc owns 31,364 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 30,000 shares. 290,053 are owned by Korea Inv. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Tn has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.14% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 49,100 shares.