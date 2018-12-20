Renaissance Group Llc increased International Business Machi E (IBM) stake by 2.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Renaissance Group Llc acquired 4,743 shares as International Business Machi E (IBM)’s stock declined 16.83%. The Renaissance Group Llc holds 183,822 shares with $27.80M value, up from 179,079 last quarter. International Business Machi E now has $102.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.72% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $113.26. About 5.37 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 19/03/2018 – Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO

Clark Estates Inc decreased Foot Locker Inc (FL) stake by 9.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Clark Estates Inc sold 7,900 shares as Foot Locker Inc (FL)’s stock rose 6.97%. The Clark Estates Inc holds 77,000 shares with $3.93 million value, down from 84,900 last quarter. Foot Locker Inc now has $5.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.73. About 1.70 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has risen 21.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER CFO LAUREN PETERS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Debt on Its Balance Sheet Was $125M at May 5; 07/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. – FL; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Cash Totaled $1.03B at May 5; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – USING CONSTANT CURRENCIES, INVENTORY DECREASED 7.1 PERCENT AS OF MAY 5; 25/05/2018 – A string of solid earnings reports has kept equities afloat this week, with Foot Locker adding to the optimism on Friday

Analysts await Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings on March, 1. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.26 per share. FL’s profit will be $152.39M for 8.84 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Foot Locker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Foot Locker had 14 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, November 21 with “Outperform”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) on Monday, August 27 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) rating on Tuesday, August 28. FBR Capital has “Neutral” rating and $50 target. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 10 to “Outperform”. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, November 21 report. As per Monday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Pivotal Research. Wells Fargo maintained Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) on Wednesday, November 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, November 21, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 21.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $885,670 activity. 7,000 shares were sold by MCKENNA MATTHEW M, worth $355,670. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $265,000 was made by Maurer John A on Wednesday, November 21.

More notable recent Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How Nike And Foot Locker Trade Together (NYSE:NKE)(NYSE:FL) – Benzinga” on November 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Foot Locker: Momentum Into 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “Is DSW an Undervalued Dividend Stock With a 4% Yield? – The Motley Fool” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades to Mull Over Thanksgiving – Investorplace.com” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Clark Estates Inc increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 35,000 shares to 60,000 valued at $9.87M in 2018Q3. It also upped Sp Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) stake by 9,000 shares and now owns 91,000 shares. Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 50 investors sold FL shares while 128 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 104.14 million shares or 0.81% less from 104.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 401,710 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 317 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 163,807 shares.

Renaissance Group Llc decreased Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) stake by 19,553 shares to 164,218 valued at $33.31 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) stake by 21,638 shares and now owns 339,851 shares. Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering IBM (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IBM had 13 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 17. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold” on Thursday, October 18. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, July 19. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Wednesday, September 26 to “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $178 target in Thursday, July 19 report. Wells Fargo maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Monday, July 30. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $155 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New South Cap holds 0.01% or 1,500 shares. Horan Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 1,177 shares. Utd Asset Strategies reported 0.55% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).