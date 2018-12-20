Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corporation (CDW) by 66.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 86,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 44,497 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.96M, down from 131,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.93% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $80.1. About 833,348 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 31.30% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW)

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New Com (RCII) by 664.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 156,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 179,640 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.58 million, up from 23,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $827.05M market cap company. The stock increased 4.71% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 7.80 million shares traded or 414.31% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 23.79% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 32,700 shares to 477,228 shares, valued at $32.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 24,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 542,987 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar B Shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 14 investors sold RCII shares while 63 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 43.89 million shares or 1.97% less from 44.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 1,654 shares. 337,126 are owned by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Wealthtrust holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 206 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Bridgeway Mngmt has 148,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Livingston Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 100 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt invested in 26,309 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 5,270 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc holds 3,698 shares or 0% of its portfolio. S Muoio & Com Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Equitec Specialists Limited Co invested in 0.04% or 13,800 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Rent-A-Center Inc had 38 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Mkt Perform” rating in Tuesday, December 6 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 31 report. The stock of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, June 12. The stock of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, December 13 by Loop Capital. On Tuesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. As per Monday, October 19, the company rating was initiated by Sidoti. Jefferies maintained Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) on Tuesday, October 10 with “Hold” rating. Loop Capital Markets maintained Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) on Wednesday, February 21 with “Sell” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 18 by Stephens.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Enterprise Products, Rent-A-Center, Canadian Solar, Mosaic and Asbury Automotive – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Rent-A-Center (RCII) Could Be Positioned for a Surge – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2018. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Day Update: Stocks Turn Higher As Wall Street Sees Fed At End of Rate Hike Cycle – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 24 insider sales for $22.34 million activity. TROKA MATTHEW A. also sold $564,727 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares. 6,111 shares valued at $531,296 were sold by LEAHY CHRISTINE A on Wednesday, September 5. The insider CORLEY CHRISTINA M sold $1.37 million. 4,000 shares were sold by ROTHER CHRISTINA V., worth $333,000 on Wednesday, October 10. KULEVICH FREDERICK J. also sold $216,074 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares. 10,000 shares valued at $876,910 were sold by ECKROTE DOUGLAS E on Monday, November 5.

Among 12 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. CDW had 41 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, September 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. Zacks upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $44 target in Thursday, August 6 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Wednesday, March 7. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 8. The company was maintained on Friday, August 3 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CDW in report on Monday, January 15 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, October 14 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) rating on Thursday, September 7. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $71.0 target. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform” on Wednesday, July 18. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7000 target in Thursday, August 3 report.

Investors sentiment is 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 21 investors sold CDW shares while 159 reduced holdings. only 69 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 130.75 million shares or 1.36% less from 132.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Tru Lp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd reported 3,457 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Management reported 1.83M shares. Architects accumulated 0.01% or 959 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0.15% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 6,218 were accumulated by Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh. Bessemer Gru reported 1,295 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity holds 0.05% or 104,365 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Advisors reported 261 shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Liability invested in 2,697 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Makaira Prtnrs Lc, a California-based fund reported 1.40 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.03% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Fdx Advsr Inc invested 0.08% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 17.35% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CDW’s profit will be $172.49M for 17.41 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.01% negative EPS growth.