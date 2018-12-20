Resolution Capital Ltd increased Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) stake by 16.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired 130,485 shares as Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE)’s stock declined 1.28%. The Resolution Capital Ltd holds 929,114 shares with $116.87 million value, up from 798,629 last quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Eq In now has $12.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 87,473 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has declined 1.88% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased Intuit (INTU) stake by 1.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 5,562 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock declined 7.98%. The Dsm Capital Partners Llc holds 488,405 shares with $111.06M value, down from 493,967 last quarter. Intuit now has $50.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $193.16. About 320,926 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold ARE shares while 118 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 103.51 million shares or 0.91% more from 102.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 9,200 shares. 5,122 were reported by Bridgewater Assocs Lp. Tower Rech Capital Limited Com (Trc) reported 0.05% stake. Private Advisor Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Kennedy Cap Inc has 0.11% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 48,187 shares. 22,691 were accumulated by Utah Retirement Systems. Raymond James And has 6,829 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 627,397 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). 23 were reported by Parkside National Bank Tru. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.07% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 197,207 shares. New York-based Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Incorporated has invested 1.06% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Blue Capital accumulated 2,325 shares. Nomura has 15,435 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 117,634 shares stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alexandria Real Estate had 5 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, December 14, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) rating on Monday, December 3. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $144 target. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, December 3. Citigroup maintained the shares of ARE in report on Wednesday, August 8 with “Neutral” rating.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $12.17 million activity. Shigenaga Dean A had sold 9,000 shares worth $1.17M on Monday, August 20. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.23 million was sold by MARCUS JOEL S. $938,175 worth of stock was sold by Richardson Stephen on Tuesday, December 4. 3,000 shares were sold by Freire Maria C, worth $386,010 on Thursday, August 16. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $623,350 was sold by Moglia Peter M. 10,000 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares with value of $1.28 million were sold by Andrews Thomas J. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $893,620 was made by Ryan Daniel J on Monday, September 10.

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) stake by 56,573 shares to 1.10 million valued at $106.06 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) stake by 5.56M shares and now owns 362,859 shares. American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) was reduced too.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 insider sales for $192.64 million activity. Shares for $979,360 were sold by POWELL DENNIS D. $57.90M worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was sold by SMITH BRAD D. On Tuesday, November 27 STANSBURY HENRY TAYLOE sold $1.44M worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 7,302 shares. 152,001 shares valued at $30.01M were sold by COOK SCOTT D on Wednesday, November 21. FLOURNOY MARK J also sold $2.03M worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares. Shares for $16.89M were sold by Goodarzi Sasan K. Another trade for 5,029 shares valued at $1.01M was made by Johnson Gregory N on Monday, November 26.

Among 12 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intuit had 17 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, November 26, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, August 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, August 24. JP Morgan downgraded Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Thursday, December 13 to “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 24 with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, August 15 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, August 24. Argus Research maintained the shares of INTU in report on Wednesday, November 21 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Friday, September 28. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $250 target. Barclays Capital maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Friday, September 7. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $219 target.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased Toronto (NYSE:TD) stake by 26,725 shares to 3.12 million valued at $189.77M in 2018Q3. It also upped Hdfc Bank (NYSE:HDB) stake by 5,920 shares and now owns 785,554 shares. Msci (NYSE:MSCI) was raised too.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 612.50% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.08 per share. INTU’s profit will be $147.94 million for 84.72 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,000.00% EPS growth.