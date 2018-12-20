Broadfin Capital Llc decreased Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) stake by 24.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 1.64 million shares as Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX)’s stock declined 28.79%. The Broadfin Capital Llc holds 5.14M shares with $19.42 million value, down from 6.77 million last quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $230.14 million valuation. The stock decreased 7.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2.24. About 2.34 million shares traded or 17.84% up from the average. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has declined 43.65% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) fo; 09/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – BASED ON CURRENT FINANCIAL POSITION, CASH FORECAST CO BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse(R) in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 08/03/2018 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 1

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) stake by 2.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 6,280 shares as Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC)’s stock declined 12.89%. The Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 214,117 shares with $29.16 million value, down from 220,397 last quarter. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc now has $52.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $114.03. About 3.03 million shares traded or 10.53% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 13.36% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey

Among 3 analysts covering Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had 4 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Thursday, December 13. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Since December 14, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $198,800 activity. O’Keeffe Charles B had bought 20,000 shares worth $50,000. DENKHAUS DONALD A bought 60,000 shares worth $148,800.

Broadfin Capital Llc increased Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) stake by 1.44 million shares to 2.49 million valued at $13.49 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) stake by 1.21 million shares and now owns 4.46 million shares. Sol Gel Technologies was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 1.57 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 8 investors sold CPRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 48.82 million shares or 6.83% less from 52.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meeder Asset Management invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Baker Bros Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.07% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications holds 0% or 6,956 shares. Armistice Cap Limited Company reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Jump Trading Lc holds 20,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Associate holds 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) or 12,507 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Wells Fargo Mn reported 43,020 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 6.25M shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 84,500 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 5,666 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0% or 12,411 shares. Bancorp Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 11,854 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 36,400 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Analysts await Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report earnings on March, 13. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold PNC shares while 347 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 357.64 million shares or 1.69% less from 363.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kings Point Capital reported 78 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Pcj Invest Counsel holds 5,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Ltd Co has invested 0.24% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Smith Salley And Assocs holds 81,953 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Ssi Inv accumulated 1,598 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quadrant Capital Lc stated it has 23,295 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 202,362 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 16,620 shares. Berkshire Hathaway, a Nebraska-based fund reported 6.09 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Highstreet Asset Mngmt owns 0.1% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 13,425 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 0.44% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 456,826 shares. Northern reported 0.18% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Federated Invsts Pa reported 169,571 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.78 EPS, up 21.40% or $0.49 from last year’s $2.29 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.28B for 10.25 P/E if the $2.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.82 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.42% negative EPS growth.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 42,963 shares to 145,848 valued at $22.77 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) stake by 30,337 shares and now owns 376,613 shares. Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) was raised too.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $8.20 million activity. 24,710 shares valued at $3.47 million were sold by Reilly Robert Q on Friday, September 14. Another trade for 5,247 shares valued at $741,844 was made by HANNON MICHAEL J on Tuesday, July 17. Lyons Michael P. sold $1.97M worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Thursday, July 19. 15,000 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares with value of $2.12M were sold by Van Wyk Steven C.. 700 shares were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin, worth $99,505 on Wednesday, July 18.