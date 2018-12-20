Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased Icu Med Inc (ICUI) stake by 8.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Retirement Systems Of Alabama acquired 1,681 shares as Icu Med Inc (ICUI)’s stock declined 20.87%. The Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 21,413 shares with $6.06M value, up from 19,732 last quarter. Icu Med Inc now has $4.48B valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $218.44. About 330,918 shares traded or 21.31% up from the average. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has risen 11.09% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M

NORTHVIEW APT REAL ESTATE INVT TR UNIT (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) had a decrease of 68.97% in short interest. NPRUF’s SI was 12,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 68.97% from 39,000 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 13 days are for NORTHVIEW APT REAL ESTATE INVT TR UNIT (OTCMKTS:NPRUF)’s short sellers to cover NPRUF’s short positions. It closed at $18.67 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in and owns a portfolio of residential and commercial income producing properties located in British Columbia, Alberta, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and Newfoundland and Labrador. It has a 7.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s residential property portfolio includes apartments; townhomes; single family rental units; execusuite apartment rental units, where the rental periods range from a few days to various months; and seniorsÂ’ properties that are leased on a long term basis to qualified operators who provide services to individual residents.

More notable recent Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Northview Apartment REIT: Valuation And Development Program Support Positive Outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Northview Apartment: Attractive 6.4% Dividend And Trading At A Significant Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on March 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Northview: Ontario Will Become Its Primary Growth Driver – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2018. More interesting news about Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Northview Apartment REIT: Will Its Growth Momentum Continue In 2018? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Only Apartment REIT I Would Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2017.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) stake by 42,093 shares to 384,630 valued at $17.38M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) stake by 5,709 shares and now owns 123,439 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.47 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 24 investors sold ICUI shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 14.77 million shares or 0.05% less from 14.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 6,350 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 28,319 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bogle Inv Limited Partnership De holds 1.08% or 53,230 shares in its portfolio. Ser Automobile Association accumulated 3,244 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 0.02% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Personal Capital stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Tci Wealth Inc has invested 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Price T Rowe Md holds 0.01% or 272,157 shares in its portfolio. 9,500 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Rhumbline Advisers has 33,065 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Redmile Gp Limited Liability Company has 181,972 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 1,646 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).