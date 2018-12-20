Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc Com (NWL) by 5.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 39,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 692,192 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.05 million, down from 731,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 8.21M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 25.80% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 06/04/2018 – Newell Brands Board Urges Shareholders to Vote For Board’s Director Nominees; 17/04/2018 – Starboard Value’s Jeffrey Smith: Newell Brands is ‘extremely undervalued’; 09/05/2018 – First Alert Celebrates 60 Years; 26/04/2018 – Widen and Capture Integration Partner to Automate Metadata Delivery From Camera to Campaign; 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – KEVIN CONROY HAS RESIGNED FROM NEWELL BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 14/03/2018 – NEWELL DIRS: STARBOARD RUMORED APPROACH WOULD COPY JARDEN MODEL; 16/03/2018 – Icahn, with 6 percent of Newell Brands shares, hasn’t decided which side he’s on; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – GROSS PROCEEDS FROM DIVESTITURE ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.3 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Newell to sell Waddington for $2.3 bln, expands divestiture plan; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Newell Brands will let Carl Icahn name four board members

Eos Management Lp decreased its stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by 27.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eos Management Lp sold 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 2.71 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $190.22 million, down from 3.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eos Management Lp who had been investing in Addus Homecare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $836.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $66.25. About 141,055 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 128.51% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 128.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Among 21 analysts covering Newell Rubbermaid Inc. (NYSE:NWL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newell Rubbermaid Inc. had 80 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, September 11. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 25 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Citigroup. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, August 4, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 8 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, November 5 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Perform” rating on Friday, February 12 by Oppenheimer. Forward View Consulting maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35.0 target in Sunday, November 5 report. J.P. Morgan downgraded Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) rating on Thursday, November 2. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $39.0 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold NWL shares while 179 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 443.44 million shares or 3.42% less from 459.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 290,606 are held by Grassi. The California-based Cap Guardian Trust has invested 0.04% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 49,128 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap has 136,924 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 9,987 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 12,760 were accumulated by Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corp stated it has 139,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.01% stake. Ftb Advisors reported 0% stake. 23,571 are owned by Ingalls & Snyder. Laurion Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Stifel has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 9,982 shares.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 39.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NWL’s profit will be $191.39 million for 12.44 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.07% negative EPS growth.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twenty (NASDAQ:FOX) by 25,410 shares to 782,189 shares, valued at $35.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Pbf Energy Inc Cl A Cl A (NYSE:PBF).

Since August 9, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.79 million activity. On Monday, November 26 the insider Cunningham James L III sold $523,637.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on March, 4. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $5.81 million for 36.01 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $201.40 million activity. 1.02 million shares valued at $60.46 million were sold by FIRST MARK L on Monday, August 20. The insider Manning Laurie sold 1,000 shares worth $71,910. On Wednesday, November 28 the insider POFF BRIAN sold $368,800. $1.78 million worth of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) shares were sold by ZOCCOLI JAMES.

Among 7 analysts covering Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Addus Homecare had 10 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Sunday, November 5. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ADUS in report on Tuesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 29 by Oppenheimer. Stephens maintained Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) on Monday, April 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 4 by Oppenheimer.