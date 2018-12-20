Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) stake by 9.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 12,488 shares as Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN)’s stock declined 20.54%. The Rice Hall James & Associates Llc holds 112,794 shares with $30.95 million value, down from 125,282 last quarter. Vail Resorts Inc. now has $9.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.96% or $6.81 during the last trading session, reaching $222.97. About 390,447 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has risen 3.98% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 09/04/2018 – NIKKO ASSET GLOBAL STRATEGIST JOHN VAIL ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Ski School Rev Was Up 3.4%; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q Net $235.7M; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Raises Dividend to $1.47; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO VAIL RESORTS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $357 MILLION AND $391 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – EXPECTS THAT CALENDAR 2018 CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Reports Certain Ski Season Metrics for the Season-to-Date Period Ended April 15, 2018; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES 1-TIME, PROVISIONAL NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $64.6 MLN

Among 4 analysts covering Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vail Resorts had 5 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, September 5. Barclays Capital maintained Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) rating on Monday, December 10. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $280 target. The company was maintained on Monday, October 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Berenberg to “Buy” on Monday, October 29. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 15 by Macquarie Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold MTN shares while 109 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 36.02 million shares or 0.02% more from 36.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) or 1.38M shares. Johnson Counsel invested in 3,611 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 1,359 shares. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 5 shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs has 0.39% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 1,505 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership owns 2,400 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 1,244 shares. Silvercrest Asset Lc holds 0% or 940 shares. Fincl Ser holds 0% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 15 shares. Advisors Asset Inc stated it has 18,782 shares. 7,500 were accumulated by Utah Retirement System. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 168,237 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Llc stated it has 810 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fiera accumulated 139,772 shares. Janney Mgmt Ltd Co reported 27,634 shares stake.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) stake by 43,294 shares to 272,887 valued at $13.67 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) stake by 37,892 shares and now owns 114,436 shares. Performance Food Group Co. was raised too.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $3.00 million activity. The insider Vaughn Peter A sold 400 shares worth $101,835. Lynch Kirsten A. sold $2.39M worth of stock. $512,203 worth of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was sold by SORTE JOHN F on Wednesday, December 12.