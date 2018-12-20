Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 8.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 13,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,221 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.30M, down from 151,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $61.25. About 491,592 shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 30.59% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 23/03/2018 – KOHL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 11/05/2018 – Kohl’s names Tailwind Capital partner as new chairman; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises EPS Guidance; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 18/04/2018 – As Bon-Ton liquidates, U.S. department stores vie for its shoppers; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – AT EFFECTIVE TIME OF SICA’S APPOINTMENT AS CHAIRMAN, STEPHEN WATSON WILL STEP DOWN AS LEAD DIRECTOR

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 29.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 37,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,942 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.88 million, down from 125,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 201,970 shares traded. Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 28/03/2018 – MIDLAND HEART – MIDLAND HEART APPOINT HARRIS AS CEO; 10/04/2018 – GRAMMY Award-Winning Rapper, Actor and Entrepreneur Tip “T.l.” Harris Brings the Art of the Hustle to BET Networks with a New Business Competition Series “THE GRAND HUSTLE”; 27/04/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein, Harris Raise Concerns Over HUD Sec Carson’s Proposal to Raise Rent for Low-Income Households; 02/05/2018 – HARRIS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.67, EST. $1.63; 26/04/2018 – Former Paypal CEO Bill Harris says bitcoin is a scam, and investors are “drinking the Kool-Aid.”; 30/04/2018 – Bain & Company’s Harris on the Impact of Demographics and Automation on Jobs (Video); 29/03/2018 – US Senator Jack Reed Visits Harris Corporation’s Central Florida Operations; 08/03/2018 – Politico Huddle: TIMING OF TARIFFS ANNOUNCEMENT UNCLEAR — Exclusive sit-down with Kamala Harris — 2018 THE NEW YEAR OF THE; 16/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Harris supports new trial for Meek Mill; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Harris: Congressman Harris to Visit USACE Projects and Host Town Hall Meeting on Smith Island

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 137,996 shares to 470,853 shares, valued at $33.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 79,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,960 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $6.10 million activity. Shares for $389,244 were sold by STREETER STEPHANIE A. LAVU RATNAKAR also sold $1.00 million worth of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) shares. Shares for $2.20 million were sold by Chawla Sona.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold KSS shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 167.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 169.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 170,900 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp invested in 0.05% or 146,043 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Sumitomo Mitsui Holding invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Beacon Advisors Inc holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 3,134 shares. Conning holds 7,701 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0.03% or 7,432 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 465 shares. Oarsman reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Hills Bancorporation & Co stated it has 0.1% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Euclidean Techs Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 16,559 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc holds 327,127 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 17 shares.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $2.15 EPS, up 14.97% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.87 per share. KSS’s profit will be $355.02 million for 7.12 P/E if the $2.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 119.39% EPS growth.

Among 32 analysts covering Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS), 14 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive.

Analysts await Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.91 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. HRS’s profit will be $224.73M for 17.97 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Harris Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.30% EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $19.39 million activity. ZOISS EDWARD J also sold $4.28M worth of Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) shares. Young Christopher D. sold $3.99 million worth of stock. 18,698 shares were sold by Taylor Todd A., worth $3.03M. MIKUEN SCOTT T had sold 3,903 shares worth $627,407.

Among 13 analysts covering Harris (NYSE:HRS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HRS shares while 204 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 96.73 million shares or 2.18% less from 98.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Lc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) or 6,778 shares. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.07% in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). Principal Financial Grp Incorporated holds 0.03% in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) or 185,091 shares. Axa has invested 0.01% in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And Communications accumulated 0.16% or 4,482 shares. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri holds 13,936 shares. 28,940 were accumulated by White Pine Inv. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.05% in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). Cambridge Invest Advsrs owns 31,900 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 139,229 shares or 0.06% of the stock. M Holding Securities reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). Mitsubishi Ufj Com stated it has 1.64% in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 6,818 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Lc holds 0.05% or 455,814 shares.

