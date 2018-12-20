Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 7.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 2,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,712 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.38 million, down from 27,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $184.71. About 2.05M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 25/04/2018 – Sales of cholesterol medication Repatha more than doubled to $123 million, beating expectations; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk; 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug show promise; DEA moves to tighten opioid rules

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Adr (Put) (RIO) by 74.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 1,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 386 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $90.56 million, down from 1,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Rio Tinto Adr (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $47.79. About 3.53M shares traded or 21.93% up from the average. Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) has declined 3.72% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.72% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 30/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Auto Drills Safer, Will Boost Productivity; 10/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – ASIC TAKES FURTHER ACTION VS RIO TINTO LIMITED & FORMER CEO; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to Reduce Debt With $2.25 Bln Bond Purchase, Redemption Plan; 16/03/2018 – NEW CHILE GOVERNMENT MULLING WHETHER TO BACK MOVE TO BLOCK SQM STAKE SALE TO CHINESE LITHIUM FIRM -TOP GOVT OFFICIAL; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS MET WITH RIO TINTO & DISCUSSED ACTIONS THAT PARTIES CAN & HAVE TAKEN TO ENHANCE THEIR RELATIONSHIP ON OYU TOLGOI MATTERS; 11/03/2018 – Indonesian Steps Up for Rio Tinto Coal, Bids Ready; 20/03/2018 – RPT – RIO TINTO – AGREES SALE OF HAIL CREEK AND VALERIA; 24/05/2018 – Whitehaven Coal Says Price for Remainder of Winchester South Project Consistent With Earlier Rio Deal; 28/03/2018 – Expansion of coking coal operations to offset government cap impact

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.27 million activity. Patton Cynthia M also sold $360,520 worth of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Thursday, November 29.

Among 27 analysts covering Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Amgen Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, December 13 the stock rating was initiated by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. On Friday, February 5 the stock rating was initiated by Leerink Swann with “Market Perform”. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Wednesday, February 1. As per Thursday, November 5, the company rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 1 by Argus Research. Citigroup maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Thursday, November 1 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, October 11 report. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 31 by RBC Capital Markets. UBS maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Wednesday, July 26 with “Neutral” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Friday, February 2. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $194 target.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 12.46% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.89 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.21 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Liability stated it has 0.27% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 174,524 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 12,584 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt has invested 0.49% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Aureus Asset Ltd Liability owns 18,639 shares. Kcm Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 37,787 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Cap Management Corp Va holds 1.63% or 30,700 shares in its portfolio. 408,641 were reported by Millennium Lc. Texas-based Usca Ria Lc has invested 0.36% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Woodstock owns 0.29% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 8,145 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Baxter Bros has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 4,443 were reported by Field & Main Retail Bank. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Ltd Liability reported 4,382 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 192,944 shares.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amgen (AMGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Amgen (AMGN) Reports Submission of Supplemental Biologics License Application for Nplate (romiplostim) – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KODK, AMGN, NYT – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets FDA Approval for Rare Skin Cancer – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $533.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Ord. (NYSE:UNP) by 3,086 shares to 4,182 shares, valued at $680.78 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 11,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Disappointing Fed drags European shares back to 2016 levels – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “35 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on November 23, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “20 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Rio’s partner in Aussie copper project says nothing great about it so far – MINING.com” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rio Tinto to sell African uranium mine to Chinese buyer for up to $106.5M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 23 analysts covering Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Rio Tinto had 59 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, August 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, December 5. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, May 4 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Liberium given on Thursday, October 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 15 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 8 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, July 14. As per Friday, August 7, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, June 28 by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Monday, November 13 by JP Morgan.