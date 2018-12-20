Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 14,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,682 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.47 million, up from 173,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $796.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $103.69. About 26,426 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 408.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 13,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.08% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 16,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.59M, up from 3,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $6.96 during the last trading session, reaching $247.35. About 79,823 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 13.00% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alcoa Corp by 35,590 shares to 73,800 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 63,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,398 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc/The (NYSE:IPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clark Estates Incorporated has 119,340 shares. Navellier & Associate holds 0.26% or 17,340 shares. Tradition Mgmt Llc holds 66,796 shares. Cue Group Incorporated reported 2.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Ellington Grp Limited has 0.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,500 shares. Parus (Uk) Limited reported 554,500 shares or 14.58% of all its holdings. Wright Ser invested in 4.48% or 106,986 shares. Generation Invest Management Llp stated it has 5.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 70,000 shares or 3.31% of all its holdings. Highlander Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 30,241 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Invest Serv holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,306 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt stated it has 45,001 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt reported 3.76 million shares. Wellcome Tru Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru invested in 11.75% or 6.50M shares. Roberts Glore & Il invested 3.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by William Blair on Tuesday, July 19 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, January 6 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 6 by Argus Research. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $123 target in Friday, July 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Monday, June 11. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Sunday, August 27. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, January 13 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Tuesday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 19 by Nomura.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $2.15 million was made by BROD FRANK H on Wednesday, October 31. 10,000 shares valued at $1.12 million were sold by Capossela Christopher C on Monday, December 3. $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. Hood Amy sold $13.09 million worth of stock or 118,000 shares.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.39 million activity. The insider Lloyd Karole bought $257,909. Shares for $108,478 were bought by Rankin R Alex on Tuesday, November 6.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 4,235 shares to 28,514 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Fund (IWD) by 2,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,800 shares, and cut its stake in U.S. Mid Cap (VO).