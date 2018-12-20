Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) by 27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 427,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.01M shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.54M, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock 0.05% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. It is down 23.96% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.96% the S&P500.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 78.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 23,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,240 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $253,000, down from 29,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 2.28M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C

Among 45 analysts covering Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), 39 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Halliburton Company had 174 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Tuesday, April 24 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Friday, July 7 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, December 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Wednesday, July 22 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 29 by Credit Suisse. FBR Capital maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) rating on Monday, September 21. FBR Capital has “Market Perform” rating and $44 target. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, October 14 with “Outperform”. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 13 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $46 target in Tuesday, October 23 report.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21 million and $167.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 3,378 shares to 176,706 shares, valued at $17.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab International Eqty Etf (SCHF) by 17,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.03 million activity. On Thursday, September 20 the insider Brown James S sold $648,034. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $93,680 was sold by Pope Lawrence J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 77 investors sold HAL shares while 278 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 658.95 million shares or 1.94% less from 671.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel holds 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 239,221 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp holds 0.36% or 41.73 million shares. 42,991 are owned by Associated Banc. Cedar Hill Associate Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 5,663 shares. Kistler holds 2,619 shares. Eaton Vance reported 3.60M shares stake. Bokf Na stated it has 33,680 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 2.15 million shares. Mar Vista Inv Ltd has invested 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Asset Management One Limited owns 1.42M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Impala Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 90,240 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Co reported 10,160 shares. Regions Fin has 80,267 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Co owns 534 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on January, 22 before the open. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 28.30% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.53 per share. HAL’s profit will be $332.90M for 18.32 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% negative EPS growth.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) by 633,329 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $16.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Sh Tm Dr Divr In (EVG) by 33,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,510 shares, and cut its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN).