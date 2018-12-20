Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) stake by 2.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Llc acquired 129,656 shares as Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW)’s stock rose 12.30%. The Cardinal Capital Management Llc holds 6.47M shares with $96.42 million value, up from 6.34M last quarter. Medical Pptys Trust Inc now has $5.99B valuation. It closed at $16.41 lastly. It is down 25.59% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) stake by 87.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 108,633 shares as Brown Forman Corp (BF.B)’s stock 0.00%. The Robeco Institutional Asset Management holds 15,214 shares with $770,000 value, down from 123,847 last quarter. Brown Forman Corp now has $21.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.91. About 56,692 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.52% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: New Organization to Be Led by Mike Keyes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.B); 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Mark McCallu to Become Exec VP, Chief Brands Officer; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q Net $190M; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Thomas Hinrichs as President of International Division; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Dividend of 15.8c; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Brown-Forman Corp Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.58 million activity. $175,212 worth of stock was sold by Stewart Michael G on Friday, October 12. On Friday, August 17 the insider Hanna James Kevin sold $222,600. $870,000 worth of stock was sold by McLean Emmett E on Tuesday, December 4. 43,065 shares were sold by Aldag Edward K JR, worth $722,631.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased Pinnacle Foods Inc Del (NYSE:PF) stake by 11,638 shares to 499,189 valued at $32.35 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Innerworkings Inc (NASDAQ:INWK) stake by 126,267 shares and now owns 3.00M shares. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Medical Properties Trust had 2 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, December 11 report. Jefferies downgraded Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) on Tuesday, July 17 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.18, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MPW shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 268.19 million shares or 1.30% less from 271.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated invested in 107,811 shares. 1.13 million were accumulated by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Century Inc stated it has 798,776 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prns stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 0% stake. Massachusetts Finance Services Ma reported 0.13% stake. Kbc Group Nv reported 297,056 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 15,445 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & Company has 0% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 2,805 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 99,900 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Waterfront Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 1.06% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 5,038 shares stake. Atria Invs Limited Liability Com holds 11,021 shares.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) stake by 3,797 shares to 5,283 valued at $1.45M in 2018Q3. It also upped Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) stake by 435,770 shares and now owns 1.17 million shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was raised too.