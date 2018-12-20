Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased Summit Hotel Pptys Inc (INN) stake by 74.07% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Robeco Institutional Asset Management acquired 300,000 shares as Summit Hotel Pptys Inc (INN)’s stock declined 20.03%. The Robeco Institutional Asset Management holds 705,000 shares with $9.86M value, up from 405,000 last quarter. Summit Hotel Pptys Inc now has $1.08B valuation. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 665,858 shares traded or 1.24% up from the average. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 28.40% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.40% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO

Capital Fund Management Sa increased Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Call) (GWPH) stake by 154.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa acquired 14,700 shares as Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Call) (GWPH)’s stock declined 12.87%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 24,200 shares with $4.18M value, up from 9,500 last quarter. Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Call) now has $3.56B valuation. The stock decreased 2.46% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $110.03. About 186 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has declined 1.75% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 04/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a P; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 04/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS TO RESUME TRADING AT 1:15 P.M; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet; 17/04/2018 – GW PHARMA’S CANNABIDIOL DRUG GETS FAVORABLE FDA STAFF REVIEW; 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – NDA PDUFA GOAL DATE SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 27, 2018; 19/04/2018 – I can’t recall ever seeing such a complete lineup signaling an FDA OK. Insider recommendation saying approve it, unanimous panel support, commitment from regulators to accelerate, no hint of hesitation. It is remarkable

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased American International Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:AIG) stake by 400,300 shares to 53,200 valued at $2.83 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) stake by 126,677 shares and now owns 120,123 shares. Pbf Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:PBF) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering GW Pharma (NASDAQ:GWPH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. GW Pharma had 9 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) rating on Monday, December 3. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $193 target. Goldman Sachs initiated it with “Buy” rating and $18800 target in Tuesday, June 26 report. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 7 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11 with “Overweight”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23500 target in Monday, June 25 report.

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for GW Pharma (GWPH) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on November 23, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cantor Fitzgerald Bullish On GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), Sees 75% Upside Potential – Benzinga” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Marijuana Stock GW Pharmaceuticals Dropped 10.5% in November – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 11/28/2018: IPCI,CPRX,GWPH – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Summit Hotel Properties had 2 analyst reports since November 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 1 by Raymond James. On Thursday, November 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

More notable recent Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Tilray to Make Cannabis-infused Drinks with AB InBev – Investing News Network” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 15, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Xenia Hotels & Resorts Sells Residence Inn Denver City Center For $92 Million – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Kidman Ties Up More Lithium Production with LG Chem Deal – Investing News Network” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabis M&A Advisor: US Deals Coming for Canadian Companies – Investing News Network” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $113,500 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Hansen Daniel P, worth $113,500 on Friday, November 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 18 investors sold INN shares while 64 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 103.81 million shares or 1.09% more from 102.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qs Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 256,122 shares. 116,500 are owned by Nordea Inv Management Ab. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) or 30,080 shares. Victory Capital Inc reported 0.07% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Credit Suisse Ag owns 246,096 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability owns 40,805 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Lpl Ltd Com has 385,780 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd accumulated 15,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 21,225 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Asset Mngmt One Limited owns 252,804 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Raymond James And Associates holds 165,430 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Limited Co holds 0.04% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) or 91,743 shares.