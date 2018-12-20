Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Plc Adr (VOD) by 166.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 258,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 413,545 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.97 million, up from 155,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 6.75 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 35.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BEFORE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2019; 25/05/2018 – ILIAD TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE IN ITALY ON TUESDAY TO UNVEIL ITS “REVOLUTION” OF THE ITALIAN TELECOMS SECTOR; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – THIS TRANSACTION WILL CREATE FIRST TRULY CONVERGED PAN-EUROPEAN CHAMPION OF COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE WILL BECOME EUROPE’S LEADING NEXT GENERATION NETWORK OWNER, SERVING LARGEST NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS AND HOUSEHOLDS ACROSS EU.”; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group: Deal Worth Around EUR18.4 Bln; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED NET PRESENT VALUE OF OVER EUR 6 BLN AFTER INTEGRATION COSTS; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Had Guided for FY 2018 Adjusted Ebitda Organic Growth of 10%; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Raises Dividend to 10.23C Vs 10.03C

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 11,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 320,442 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.14M, up from 308,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $96.73. About 12.82 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan, Multrees, Newmark Knight Frank; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ENTERED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, UNDER WHICH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. & BARCLAYS BANK HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE $4.9 BLN OF DEBT FINANCING; 24/04/2018 – ROTORK PLC ROR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 320P FROM 290P; 11/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan Chase’s tedious search for new HQ gains hope; 14/03/2018 – Fin Planning: JPMorgan to acquire more ETFs: News Scan; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE GENDER PAY GAP IS 36%

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $224.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micro Focus by 31,355 shares to 170,400 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) by 144,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,720 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Afam Cap owns 113,361 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Bp Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 460,000 shares. Deprince Race Zollo invested in 213,795 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 0.9% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 909,358 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.13% or 44,900 shares in its portfolio. Wealthfront invested in 130,189 shares or 0.14% of the stock. First Fincl Bank Sioux Falls has 2.7% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,276 shares. B T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt holds 37,941 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Moreover, Caxton Associates Lp has 0.8% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 102,295 shares. 77,491 are held by Punch & Associates Invest Mngmt. Moreover, Fairview Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,776 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0.1% or 58,726 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has 0.17% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Banced has 12,110 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Inc Ca has 70,010 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. $125,281 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

