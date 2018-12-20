Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 11,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 414,722 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.09M, up from 402,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $29.09. About 9.62M shares traded or 31.45% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 18.36% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 21/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands FY18 Federal Statutory Tax Rate Will Be Blended Rate; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA AND JANA MUTUALLY AGREE TO END COOPERATION PACT; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Sees Higher Profit Despite Rising Costs; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CEO SEAN CONNOLLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc Com (CONE) by 28.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 6,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,058 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.91 million, up from 23,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 1.19M shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 3.64% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 23 investors sold CONE shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 102.88 million shares or 12.79% more from 91.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Penn Cap Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,862 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 64,512 shares. Duff Phelps Invest Co invested in 0.64% or 669,127 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 38,433 shares. Fdx accumulated 13,601 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas has invested 0.95% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv reported 14,633 shares. 12.39 million are held by Blackrock. Florida-based Raymond James Finance Service Advsrs has invested 0.05% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Profund Advisors has invested 0.04% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Amer Century Companies owns 582,765 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.09% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Chilton Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.69% or 321,752 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 58,646 shares. Moreover, Janney Llc has 0.04% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 64,512 shares.

Among 24 analysts covering Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE), 18 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive.



Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. On Friday, August 17 the insider Wojtaszek Gary J sold $665,028. Timmons Kevin L had sold 7,374 shares worth $495,222 on Thursday, August 23.

Among 16 analysts covering ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold CAG shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 327.55 million shares or 8.11% more from 302.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 32,552 were accumulated by First Republic Investment Inc. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 32,139 shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc holds 75,421 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 20,140 were reported by Alpha Windward Ltd Llc. Regent Invest Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,125 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 185,573 were reported by Aviva Public Limited Com. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 20,797 shares. Kings Point Management holds 144,024 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.06% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.09% or 617,685 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 6,355 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Regions Finance Corp reported 81,940 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 253 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Stevens Cap Management Lp has invested 0.09% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $3.97 million activity. Shares for $106,259 were sold by MARSHALL RUTH ANN. 33,317 shares valued at $1.20 million were sold by Batcheler Colleen on Friday, July 20. $249,993 worth of stock was bought by BROWN THOMAS K on Friday, October 12. GOLDSTONE STEVEN F sold 72,678 shares worth $2.59 million. Connolly Sean had bought 14,184 shares worth $499,986 on Friday, October 12.



