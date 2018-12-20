Among 3 analysts covering PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PPHE Hotel Group had 6 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FinnCap with “Corporate” on Thursday, September 6. The company was maintained on Monday, September 10 by FinnCap. The stock of PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) earned “Corporate” rating by FinnCap on Monday, December 10. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 11 by Kepler Cheuvreux. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy” on Thursday, September 6. The stock of PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) has “Corporate” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by FinnCap. See PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) latest ratings:

10/12/2018 Broker: FinnCap Rating: Corporate Old Target: GBX 2141.00 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: FinnCap Rating: Corporate Old Target: GBX 2141.00 Maintain

10/09/2018 Broker: FinnCap Rating: Corporate Old Target: GBX 2141.00 Maintain

06/09/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2050.00 New Target: GBX 2050.00 Maintain

06/09/2018 Broker: FinnCap Rating: Corporate New Target: GBX 2141.00 Maintain

11/07/2018 Broker: Kepler Cheuvreux Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1450.00 New Target: GBX 1750.00 Maintain

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 5.69% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rothschild Asset Management Inc acquired 33,906 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock declined 15.08%. The Rothschild Asset Management Inc holds 629,296 shares with $29.31 million value, up from 595,390 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $67.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 9.92 million shares traded or 1.56% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 23/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says China Reaction to Tariffs Still in Focus; 05/03/2018 – FAURECIA EPED.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 55 FROM EUR 53; 15/05/2018 – TESLA INC TSLA.O : MORGAN STANLEY SEES CO AS TRADING NEAR FAIR VALUE WITH A BALANCED RISK-REWARD; 08/05/2018 – Chinese fashion e-commerce firm Meili seeks $500 mln in U.S. IPO; 13/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Names 17 Women of Achievement to MAKERS Class of 2018; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC MGAMM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 345P FROM 335P; 17/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Seen Reporting Higher Profit, Revenue — Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap; 02/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Morgan Stanley Chairman & CEO James Gorman Speaks with CNBC’s Melissa Lee on CNBC’s “Closing Bell” Today; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Morgan Stanley loses co-head of consumer and retail investment banking

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) stake by 21,649 shares to 1.00 million valued at $33.30M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) stake by 23,001 shares and now owns 942,941 shares. First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) was reduced too.

More important recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Alan Knuckman’s Bullish Morgan Stanley Trade (NYSE:MS) – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Morgan Stanley: Avoid This ‘Laggard’? – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley is said to shut down Moscow equities, FX desks – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dozens of banks have exposure to GE’s $41B in credit lines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 5 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MS in report on Friday, December 7 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) rating on Friday, July 20. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $56 target. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) earned “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Thursday, July 19. On Tuesday, October 2 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MS shares while 302 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. 1.43 billion shares or 0.80% less from 1.44 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Systematic Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Valley Natl Advisers reported 0.14% stake. Bank & Trust Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 14.45M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.07% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Park Circle, a Maryland-based fund reported 800 shares. Heritage Mngmt accumulated 236,821 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 2,239 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp has 6,652 shares. 304 are held by Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 397,452 shares. Buckingham Capital Management invested in 254,704 shares. 70,603 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated holds 0.23% or 1.21M shares. Franklin Resource Inc accumulated 2.36M shares. 940 are owned by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id.