Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics (GD) by 4.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 1,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,756 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.55 million, up from 39,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in General Dynamics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $158.99. About 2.09 million shares traded or 21.58% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q REV. $7.54B, EST. $7.54B; 12/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS WINS $696 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Required to Pay Fee to General Dynamics if CSRA Terminates Merger Agreement; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS TAX REFORM HELPING GULFSTREAM DEMAND; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS WILL INCREASE PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTION TO $550M, UP FROM $300M, TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF NEW TAX LAW; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 36.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 101,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 380,793 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $62.63M, up from 279,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.25% or $10.42 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 483,230 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – JUST IN: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned by UK lawmakers to give evidence regarding the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 21/03/2018 – ICO SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL ON FACEBOOK DATA PROBE; 02/05/2018 – These 4 things saved Facebook from its Cambridge Analytica scandal: @JimCramer; 19/03/2018 – Sen Commerce Cmt: Senate Commerce Queries Facebook, SCL Group on User Data; 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing; 10/04/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Congress company didn’t do enough to prevent harm, per @AP; 12/03/2018 – Facebook Gets MLB, March Madness Time: Sports Business (Audio); 24/04/2018 – ARMENIAN OPPOSITION LEADER CALLS ON SUPPORTERS FOR RALLY ON WEDNESDAY-VIDEO APPEAL ON HIS FACEBOOK PAGE; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG TELLS REUTERS IN INTERVIEW COMPANY HAS PUT IN PLACE MOST PRIVACY TOOLS REQUIRED BY NEW EU LAW; 29/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Curbs Data Broker Information Sharing; Turner CEO Testimony; Strong ‘Roseanne’ Ratings

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “General Dynamics (GD) Awarded $346 Million by US Navy for Virginia-Class Submarine Work – StreetInsider.com” on December 10, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “General Dynamics (GD) European Land Systems acquires Germany’s FWW Fahrzeugwerk GmbH – StreetInsider.com” published on November 30, 2018, Fool.com published: “Trump’s 2020 Vision for Defense Budget: $750 Billion – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “General Dynamics Bags a $1.2 Billion Deal for Abrams M1 Tanks – The Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics (GD) Declares $0.93 Quarterly Dividend, 2.1% Yield; Authorizes Additional 10M Share Buyback – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $19.29 million activity. On Friday, September 14 Johnson S. Daniel sold $15.55M worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 77,810 shares. 600 shares were bought by Reynolds Catherine B, worth $100,585. $4.35 million worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) shares were sold by CASEY JOHN PATRICK.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 286 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 229.88 million shares or 0.59% more from 228.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Linscomb & Williams Inc invested in 2,504 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 1.27% or 3,414 shares. Griffin Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 1,221 shares. Nomura Hldg invested in 0.01% or 8,920 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Co reported 1,074 shares. Moreover, Janney Cap Ltd has 0.12% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Deltec Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 15,500 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Raymond James & holds 0.08% or 266,027 shares. Highlander Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). First Financial Corp In holds 0.66% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 4,894 shares. Greatmark Investment Prns has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Smithfield Tru Communication owns 330 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Forward Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.18% or 5,330 shares. Moreover, Murphy Mngmt Inc has 0.48% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 16,936 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh owns 5,980 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio.

Among 22 analysts covering General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. General Dynamics Corporation had 89 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $262 target in Tuesday, February 13 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GD in report on Monday, November 13 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 19 by Argus Research. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 1 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 13. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, January 25. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 30 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 2 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, December 16, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $848.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 4,290 shares to 94,745 shares, valued at $12.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp Cl A (NYSE:RL) by 7,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,170 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (NYSE:BX).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook’s Rally May Be Short Lived – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SPY, AMZN, FB, GOOG: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2018: FB, INTC, PLAB – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook details strident response after UK document release – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Russia disinformation report calls out big tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, January 16, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. On Thursday, April 28 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 27 report. Bank of America maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Sunday, August 16 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $180 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 19 by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 26 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 17 by M Partners. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 5 by Nomura.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. M&R Capital Mgmt has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.95% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4.49M shares. Victory Capital Management reported 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Perigon Wealth Management Lc reported 23,694 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Investure Ltd Liability Corp owns 87,100 shares. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 3,908 shares. Maverick Capital holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 36,640 shares. Eii Management has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Personal Cap accumulated 0.51% or 243,842 shares. First Citizens National Bank Trust Company has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alliancebernstein Lp invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Insight 2811 holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,573 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.80M shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 2.69M shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Cap Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,889 shares.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 165,150 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $64.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,224 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 insider sales for $1.73 billion activity. 137,400 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $23.76 million were sold by Zuckerberg Mark. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $120,000. Wehner David M. sold $2.00 million worth of stock. $1.92 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K. FISCHER DAVID B. had sold 2,648 shares worth $392,937. Taylor Susan J.S. had sold 2,112 shares worth $290,400 on Thursday, November 15.