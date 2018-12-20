Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q3 2018. It’s the same as in 2018Q2. The ratio has no change, as only 111 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 118 reduced and sold their positions in Axis Capital Holdings LTD. The hedge funds in our database now own: 73.04 million shares, down from 73.48 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Axis Capital Holdings LTD in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 94 Increased: 77 New Position: 34.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 54.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 10,180 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc holds 8,432 shares with $1.17M value, down from 18,612 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $344.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $128.52. About 8.11 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk

The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $50.94. About 683,647 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) has risen 10.36% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 24/04/2018 – Gies College of Business Establishes the AXIS Risk Management Academy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS- DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $52.57, A DECREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER, AND A 11% DECREASE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Buys 1.2% of Axis Capital; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Net $73.2M; 05/03/2018 Axis Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – WILL NOW ORGANIZE AROUND 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS – NORTH AMERICA, EMEA, ASIA, GLOBAL MARKETS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION

More notable recent AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AXIS Capital Provides Preliminary Loss Estimate for California Wildfires Impacting Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AXIS Capital Declares Quarterly Dividends and Increases Common Share Dividend by 2.6% – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) CEO Albert Benchimol on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Axis Capital: Surviving And Thriving – Seeking Alpha” published on May 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Axis On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 16, 2018.

Capital Returns Management Llc holds 7.2% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited for 266,903 shares. Paradice Investment Management Llc owns 1.15 million shares or 4.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kempner Capital Management Inc. has 3.3% invested in the company for 89,304 shares. The Alabama-based Vulcan Value Partners Llc has invested 3.05% in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, a California-based fund reported 218,498 shares.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.26 billion. It operates through two divisions, Insurance and Reinsurance. It has a 26.48 P/E ratio. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

Analysts await AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 87.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.24 per share. AXS’s profit will be $2.51 million for 424.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by AXIS Capital Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -96.88% negative EPS growth.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) stake by 5,975 shares to 122,463 valued at $20.46M in 2018Q3. It also upped Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 102,579 shares and now owns 104,429 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) was raised too.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.48 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 159,995 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields And Company Ltd Company has 1.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 14,266 shares. 64,850 are owned by Usca Ria Limited Liability. Villere St Denis J & Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.4% or 48,324 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Com reported 3,045 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Afam stated it has 1.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Howard Cap Mngmt reported 106,118 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Company holds 22,423 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Kwmg Limited Com holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 21,051 shares. Greenwood Associates Limited holds 62,768 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv owns 146 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd stated it has 93,932 shares or 5.98% of all its holdings. Chesapeake Asset Management Limited Com has 0.36% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bessemer Grp has invested 0.89% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 17. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $153 target in Thursday, October 11 report. As per Thursday, July 12, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, October 22. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $148 target. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $149 target in Wednesday, October 17 report.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. Sneed Michael E sold 30,943 shares worth $4.41M. 40,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $5.77M were sold by Duato Joaquin. Fasolo Peter had sold 166,695 shares worth $24.41 million on Monday, December 3. Shares for $536,638 were sold by Kapusta Ronald A. 748 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $100,050 were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M. PEREZ WILLIAM D also bought $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares. On Friday, November 16 Gorsky Alex sold $38.60M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 264,465 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jury Upholds $4.69B Verdict In Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder Case (NYSE:JNJ) – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Had To Buy Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J’s Talc Crisis Will Linger For Years – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lawsuit Protection For Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is Johnson & Johnson’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.