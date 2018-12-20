Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Royce Value Trust (RVT) by 81.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 163,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 366,128 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.99M, up from 202,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 855,273 shares traded or 116.96% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has declined 16.54% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 104.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 2,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,421 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17M, up from 2,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $14.52 during the last trading session, reaching $318.45. About 5.32 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 17/05/2018 – Elon Musk brings technology charm offensive to Los Angeles tunnel plan; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Tesla execs fear company is producing flawed auto parts; 28/03/2018 – The price on Tesla’s eight-year junk bond, which matures in 2025, fell to its lowest since it was issued in August. It hit 90.8 cents late Tuesday afternoon just ahead of the Moody’s announcement, according to IHS Markit; 30/05/2018 – Tesla Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Tech Down As Facebook, Tesla Weigh — Tech Roundup; 26/04/2018 – Tesla has over 300 Chinese startups hot on its tail; 12/05/2018 – Kim’s `Gracious Gesture’; Tesla Departures: Saturday Wrap; 04/04/2018 – China’s tariffs are ‘bad news for Tesla’; 28/03/2018 – Tesla’s junk bond tanks below 87 cents on the dollar after downgrade; 11/05/2018 – “Bonehead” investors could miss a big opportunity by betting against electric carmaker Tesla and chief executive Elon Musk, according to one brokerage firm

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $233.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adams Express Co (ADX) by 33,550 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $20.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10 million and $43.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp. (NYSE:CBS.A) by 15,825 shares to 19,693 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.