Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 133.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 14,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,950 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.16M, up from 10,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $157.95. About 2.89M shares traded or 46.41% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Rpm Inc Ohio (RPM) by 73.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 53,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,370 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.26M, down from 72,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Rpm Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $59.25. About 678,096 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.67% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN

Among 13 analysts covering RPM International (NYSE:RPM), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. RPM International had 27 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Accumulate” rating on Tuesday, January 5 by Seaport Global Securities. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 13 by RBC Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) on Friday, April 6 with “Hold” rating. The stock of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) earned “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 16. The rating was downgraded by Seaport Global to “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 10. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 17 by Seaport Global. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Wednesday, October 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 25. The rating was maintained by Seaport Global on Friday, April 6 with “Buy”.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on January, 3. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.7 per share. RPM’s profit will be $87.60M for 22.44 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Hendley & Co Inc, which manages about $216.47M and $203.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 44,935 shares to 105,760 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 2 sales for $777,587 activity. 2,000 RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) shares with value of $120,419 were bought by Andrews Kirkland B. $320,300 worth of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was bought by Livingston Robert on Friday, August 17. Another trade for 8,100 shares valued at $503,163 was bought by BALLBACH JOHN M. Shares for $258,036 were sold by Moore Edward W..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 31 investors sold RPM shares while 145 reduced holdings.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $657,854 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings.

Among 21 analysts covering Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Raytheon Company had 87 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Monday, September 18 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 17 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 28 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, October 23 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 1 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Thursday, November 12.

