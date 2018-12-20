PARKERVISION INC (OTCMKTS:PRKR) had a decrease of 5.62% in short interest. PRKR’s SI was 976,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 5.62% from 1.03 million shares previously. With 154,400 avg volume, 6 days are for PARKERVISION INC (OTCMKTS:PRKR)’s short sellers to cover PRKR’s short positions. The stock decreased 9.38% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.145. About 142,661 shares traded or 55.07% up from the average. ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

S&T Bank increased Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) stake by 80.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. S&T Bank acquired 318,254 shares as Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT)’s stock declined 10.36%. The S&T Bank holds 716,023 shares with $10.04 million value, up from 397,769 last quarter. Corcept Therapeutics Inc now has $1.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 1.47 million shares traded or 4.85% up from the average. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 21.43% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT SUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF KORLYM PATENTS; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 27th Annual Congress; 09/05/2018 – Corcept Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 21 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORT); 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 21; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CORT shares while 52 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 86.70 million shares or 1.74% more from 85.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dupont Corporation holds 0.03% or 92,845 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 57 shares. Huntington Bankshares holds 0% or 2,207 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 57,101 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 67,508 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 127,166 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Crow Point Prns Ltd Liability invested in 23,488 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 1.30M shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 99,500 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc holds 0.01% or 8,144 shares in its portfolio. Blume Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Icon Advisers Inc Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 39,700 shares.

More notable recent Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CORT, XPO, COST – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Corcept Therapeutics Announces Allowance of Additional Patent Covering the Use of Korlym to Treat Patients With Cushing’s Syndrome – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Tesla, Nordson, Paycom Software, PDL BioPharma, Corcept Therapeutics, and Willis Towers Watson Public â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BCS, SBS among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 12/12: (FOMX) (BTAI) (CORT) Higher; (SGYP) (NBIX) (PLAY) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since July 6, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 7 sales for $896,183 activity. BAKER G LEONARD JR had bought 100,000 shares worth $1.27M on Wednesday, November 21. Maduck Sean also sold $1.14M worth of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) on Wednesday, December 12. FISHMAN ROBERT S also sold $116,533 worth of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) shares. $475,153 worth of stock was sold by Robb Gary Charles on Wednesday, December 12. $4.13 million worth of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) was sold by BELANOFF JOSEPH K.

Among 2 analysts covering Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Corcept Therapeutics had 3 analyst reports since August 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) rating on Wednesday, December 12. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $29 target. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Monday, August 13.