S-R Schill & Associates increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 0.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates bought 2,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 332,889 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.87 million, up from 330,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $94.32. About 6.33 million shares traded or 107.08% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 3.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 2,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,601 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.31 million, up from 77,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $116.43. About 6.98 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $828,076 activity. Willis George had sold 4,312 shares worth $523,218.

Among 27 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. United Parcel Service had 91 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 25. The rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Hold” on Tuesday, September 1. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $119.0 target in Sunday, February 11 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 22 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 27 by Loop Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 1 by Stephens. Oppenheimer maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Thursday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 1 report. Loop Capital maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) rating on Wednesday, March 7. Loop Capital has “Buy” rating and $135 target. The company was upgraded on Monday, December 4 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Sign-ups for 2019 Obamacare insurance fall to 8.5 million people – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – DHL’s First Holiday Weekend Numbers Show The Seasonal Shipping Demand Is On Track – Benzinga” published on November 28, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – UPS To Wind Down LTL Business Until Outcome Of Contract Vote Decided – Benzinga” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS Delivers Wishes And Gives Back This Holiday Season – GlobeNewswire” published on November 14, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “More planes, bigger facilities part of UPS’ peak season plans – Memphis Business Journal” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12M and $162.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Home Construction Etf (ITB) by 29,950 shares to 49,763 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond Etf (ITR) by 203,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,862 shares, and cut its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:STWD).

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,102 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd owns 16,822 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 234,392 were accumulated by Gulf Interest Bancorporation (Uk). New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,457 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc invested in 21,811 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Boston Research Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1.55% or 29,141 shares. 1.20M were accumulated by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,391 shares. 94,941 were reported by Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability. Grace & White has 54,990 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.28% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). King Wealth reported 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 10,605 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. 99,428 were accumulated by Hendershot Inc. Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.4% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 7,996 shares.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 12,336 shares to 9,125 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) by 800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123 shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi Spons Adr (NYSE:SNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 68,893 are held by Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc. Canal Insurance holds 3.9% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 83,000 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank And Trust owns 13,881 shares. Moreover, Valmark Advisers has 0.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,333 shares. Cubic Asset Ltd Com accumulated 24,483 shares. Moon Lc has 2,535 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cidel Asset Inc invested in 2,791 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd stated it has 6,511 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments stated it has 0.52% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 67,894 were accumulated by Trustmark Bancshares Department. 1,580 were reported by Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Axa has 863,854 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Court Place Advsr Limited Company, Maryland-based fund reported 5,113 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM: Is Now The Right Time? – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM’s Stock May Drop 14% Further Amid Weak Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM: Follow Buffett? – Seeking Alpha” on November 22, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Forget IBM, Microsoft Is a Better â€œMature” Tech Stock – Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Coca-Cola – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 19 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Tuesday, October 18 with “Underweight” rating. Citigroup maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Tuesday, July 19 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Tuesday, October 18. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $160 target. The stock has “Sell” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, April 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by GBH Insights on Thursday, January 18. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, September 20 by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Friday, January 15 with “Sector Perform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 19 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. $232,838 worth of stock was bought by Swedish Joseph on Thursday, November 1. $998,835 worth of stock was bought by Rometty Virginia M on Friday, November 2. Gherson Diane J sold 11,451 shares worth $1.67M. WADDELL FREDERICK H bought $249,722 worth of stock. $114,673 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by OWENS JAMES W on Wednesday, October 31.