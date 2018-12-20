S-R Schill & Associates increased Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) stake by 26.4% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. S-R Schill & Associates acquired 2,885 shares as Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The S-R Schill & Associates holds 13,815 shares with $1.91M value, up from 10,930 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Com now has $341.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $127.27. About 535,363 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR

News Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) had a decrease of 17.27% in short interest. NWSA’s SI was 11.94 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 17.27% from 14.44M shares previously. With 4.23M avg volume, 3 days are for News Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA)’s short sellers to cover NWSA’s short positions. The SI to News Corporation – Class A’s float is 2.37%. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 24,141 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 23.41% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 10/04/2018 – News Corp’s HarperCollins Acquires Rights for Six New Books From Silva; 19/03/2018 – Australian court rejects part of News Corp defence against Geoffrey Rush defamation suit; 18/04/2018 – BRAVE SOFTWARE – BARRON’S AND MARKETWATCH WILL BECOME VERIFIED PUBLISHERS ON BASIC ATTENTION TOKEN (BAT) PLATFORM, DEVELOPED BY BRAVE; 02/04/2018 – NEWS CORP NWSA.O – NEWS CORP AND TELSTRA COMPLETE TRANSACTION TO COMBINE FOXTEL AND FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA; 05/03/2018 – News Corp, Telstra Agree to Combine Foxtel, Fox Sports Australia; 16/05/2018 – Realtor.com® and Veterans United Home Loans Kick Off Independence Day Homebuyer Giveaway for Military Service Members and Vete; 10/05/2018 – News Corp Revenue Lifted by Real Estate and Book Units; 13/03/2018 – Digital Sports Media Firm Dugout Acquires Majority Stake in ballball From News Corp; 05/03/2018 – News Corp News Corp Will Have 65% Shareholding in Combined Entity; Telstra Will Have 35%; 05/03/2018 – Telstra, News Corp to merge Fox Sports and Foxtel

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. Kapusta Ronald A sold 3,643 shares worth $536,638. PEREZ WILLIAM D bought $133,910 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Sneed Michael E sold $3.91 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, August 27. $5.77 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Duato Joaquin. The insider Gorsky Alex sold 264,465 shares worth $38.60 million. 166,695 shares valued at $24.41M were sold by Fasolo Peter on Monday, December 3. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $268,731 was made by PRINCE CHARLES on Friday, December 14.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, October 22 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $153 target in Thursday, October 11 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, October 17 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hanson Doremus accumulated 12,996 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Tompkins Fincl Corporation has 49,617 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Suncoast Equity Management reported 3,855 shares. Ci accumulated 707,800 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Hgk Asset reported 108,733 shares. Parthenon Ltd reported 151,059 shares. Carlson Cap Management holds 7,941 shares. Argyle Cap Management owns 35,622 shares. Martin Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 70,547 shares or 2.62% of all its holdings. Tradition Capital stated it has 43,664 shares. Continental Advsr Llc owns 4,900 shares. Paradigm Management Ny stated it has 0.8% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 508,317 are held by Mar Vista Invest Partners Limited Company. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 39,141 shares. Smith Asset Limited Partnership invested in 27 shares.

