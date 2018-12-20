Protective Insurance Corporation – Class B (nonvot (NASDAQ:PTVCB) had a decrease of 2.33% in short interest. PTVCB’s SI was 37,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 2.33% from 38,700 shares previously. With 18,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Protective Insurance Corporation – Class B (nonvot (NASDAQ:PTVCB)’s short sellers to cover PTVCB’s short positions. The SI to Protective Insurance Corporation – Class B (nonvot’s float is 0.37%. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $17.99. About 59,071 shares traded or 195.18% up from the average. Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) has declined 13.49% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.49% the S&P500.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) stake by 4.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 34,000 shares as U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA)’s stock declined 36.72%. The Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 650,895 shares with $12.26 million value, down from 684,895 last quarter. U S Silica Hldgs Inc now has $856.50M valuation. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 3.31M shares traded or 15.08% up from the average. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 62.73% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 29/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q Net $31.3M; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q EPS 39c; 21/04/2018 – DJ US Silica Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLCA); 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 3% Position in U.S. Silica; 26/03/2018 – Valence Advises the Board of Directors of US Silica on Its Acquisition of EP Minerals; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 08/03/2018 Permian producers can halve sand costs through local sourcing-report; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA – QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHARE WILL BE PAYABLE ON JULY 6; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company has market cap of $265.32 million. The firm offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It has a 38.69 P/E ratio. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist clients in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs.

More notable recent Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Protective Insurance Company and 5Star Specialty Programs, a CRC Group Company, expand partnership – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 16, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Protective Insurance Corporation Announces Appointment of Jay Nichols as Interim Chief Executive Officer – Nasdaq” on October 19, 2018. More interesting news about Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Protective Insurance Corporation Announces Results for the Quarter and Nine Months – Nasdaq” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Protective Insurance Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

Among 12 analysts covering US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. US Silica Holdings had 17 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, September 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. Jefferies downgraded the shares of SLCA in report on Wednesday, October 17 to “Hold” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of SLCA in report on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. On Thursday, October 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. Credit Suisse maintained U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) on Tuesday, August 28 with “Outperform” rating. RF Lafferty maintained the shares of SLCA in report on Monday, August 27 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 24 by Barclays Capital. FBR Capital maintained U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) on Thursday, September 6 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “U.S. Silica and Liberty Oilfield Services Announce Resolution of Legal Dispute – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in December – Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018, Fool.com published: “This Energy Stock’s Bold Claim Shows It’s Ready to Dominate Its Industry – Motley Fool” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Raytheon, S&P Global, Teledyne Technologies, Nordstrom, Charles River Laboratories International, and US Silica â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “US Silica Announces Price Increases on Industrial and Specialty Products – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 05, 2018.