Among 2 analysts covering Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Darling Ingredients had 3 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, August 10. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 10 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, November 19 by JP Morgan. See Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) latest ratings:

19/11/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $21 New Target: $25 Upgrade

10/08/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $19 New Target: $21 Maintain

10/08/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $20 New Target: $22 Maintain

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) stake by 2.51% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 50,645 shares as Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP)’s stock declined 13.12%. The Salient Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.97M shares with $100.67 million value, down from 2.02 million last quarter. Phillips 66 Partners Lp now has $5.51B valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 273,813 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.97% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM

The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.3. About 354,934 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 16.04% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC

More notable recent Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Darling Ingredients Opens New Nature Safe Organic Fertilizer Plant in Turlock, CA – PRNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Omeros, Apple, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cott, Darling Ingredients, and Osisko Gold Royalties â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Darling +6% as J.P. Morgan upgrades, sees earnings inflection – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Darling Ingredients: Earnings Forecast – Seeking Alpha” published on February 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valero to expand Diamond Green Diesel plant in Louisiana – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $20,150 activity. 1,000 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) shares with value of $20,150 were bought by Adair Charles L.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 17 investors sold Darling Ingredients Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 157.58 million shares or 3.28% less from 162.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Florida-based Eagle Asset Inc has invested 0.1% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 818,741 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hilltop Holdg Inc stated it has 0.13% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.01% or 104,615 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 12,391 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 862,242 are owned by Schroder Inv Group. Delta Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 148,011 shares. Geode Cap Lc holds 1.61M shares. Natixis Advsr L P has 0.03% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 154,449 shares. Trellus Mngmt Lc has invested 5.87% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). 161,008 are owned by Kbc Gp Nv. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 132,291 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Livingston Asset Management Communication (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 0% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 50 shares. Regions Fin reported 7,805 shares.

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. It operates in three divisions: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It has a 19.26 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for clients in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.34, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 14 investors sold PSXP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 47.72 million shares or 4.82% more from 45.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 10,803 were reported by Susquehanna Gp Llp. 109,947 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Savings Bank Of Mellon accumulated 10,939 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Company accumulated 374,762 shares. Alps Advsr reported 4.77M shares stake. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability holds 0% or 3,917 shares. 15,300 were reported by Parkside Finance Financial Bank And Trust. Principal Finance Gru, Iowa-based fund reported 332,469 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust stated it has 423 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 3.26 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 8,150 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 1,559 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 491,471 shares. 2,000 were accumulated by Monetary Gp. Mirae Asset Global reported 964,703 shares.

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Oil Stock Continues to Focus on Capturing This $800 Billion Opportunity – The Motley Fool” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66 Partners promotes Zuklic as its new COO – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Fool.com published: “Enbridge Gives Investors a 10% Raise for 2019 (and There’s Plenty More Coming Down the Pipeline) – The Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream Getting Defensive – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Phillips 66 Partners had 7 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, October 29. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 1 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, August 24 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 28 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased Royal Dutch Shell Plc stake by 57,918 shares to 174,445 valued at $11.89M in 2018Q3. It also upped Bp Midstream Partners Lp stake by 227,647 shares and now owns 4.92M shares. Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) was raised too.

Since November 28, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $469,600 activity. O’Toole Joseph also bought $469,600 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) on Wednesday, November 28.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 26.51% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.83 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $130.01 million for 10.60 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.