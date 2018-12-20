Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 374.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 29,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 37,943 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $770,000, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.87. About 1.22M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 25.80% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 08/03/2018 – Fifth director leaves Newell’s board as proxy fight heats up; 05/03/2018 – Battle for Newell control intensifies as Starboard nominates two more directors; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 55% REDUCTION IN DISTRIBUTION CENTERS; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 55% Reduction in Distribution Centers; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Nominate Bridget Ryan Berman From Starboard’s Slate; 20/03/2018 – Three Former Newell Directors to Drop Their Proxy Fight; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value Buys New 3.8% Position in Newell Brands; 16/04/2018 – Cramer: The proxy fight in Newell Brands has very limited upside; 21/03/2018 – HedgeCo.net: Newell Brands Cuts Board Deal with Icahn, Snubbing Starboard; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – “MAINTAINING COMPANY’S COMMITMENT TO ITS INVESTMENT GRADE RATING” AND TO ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 92 CENTS PER SHARE THROUGH 2019

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 20% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 182,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 731,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $51.86 million, down from 913,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.06. About 1.59 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – AS PER DEAL, EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $385 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH ACHIEVEMENT OF CERTAIN CLINICAL AND REGULATORY MILESTONES; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 20/03/2018 – Merck Announces Appointment of Jennifer Zachary as General Counsel, Effective April 16; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Government No Longer Investigating Company Over Contracts with Pharmacy Benefit Managers for Maxalt and Levitra; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Will Review Clinical Programs After Merck, Incyte Trial Failure — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 09/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Approval for Mavenclad Therapy in UAE; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $261.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 8,342 shares to 6,258 shares, valued at $478,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co by 40,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,943 shares, and cut its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC).

Among 21 analysts covering Newell Rubbermaid Inc. (NYSE:NWL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newell Rubbermaid Inc. had 80 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) rating on Monday, April 25. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $57 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 19 by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $25 target in Tuesday, August 7 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, November 5. On Monday, October 16 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 18. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, September 14 report. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by Jefferies. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 11 report. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, May 1 to “Market Perform”.

Since August 9, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.79 million activity. $523,637 worth of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) was sold by Cunningham James L III.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 56 investors sold NWL shares while 179 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 443.44 million shares or 3.42% less from 459.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 43,803 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 84,064 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd reported 11,987 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc reported 15,875 shares stake. North Star Management Corp accumulated 220 shares or 0% of the stock. Ascend Cap holds 100,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Investors holds 11.03M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank owns 330,435 shares. The Korea-based Natl Pension Service has invested 0.05% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Salzhauer Michael stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). B & T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt invested 0.56% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has 9,834 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 7,600 shares. Victory Mngmt owns 375,783 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $637.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 113,780 shares to 313,220 shares, valued at $22.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 11,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART).

Among 24 analysts covering Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Merck & Co. Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, April 17. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 23 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 23 by Goldman Sachs. On Monday, October 30 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Tuesday, October 16 with “Buy” rating. Bryan Garnier & Cie initiated the shares of MRK in report on Friday, January 13 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, November 16 report. On Monday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, November 17. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MRK in report on Wednesday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.98 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 17.80 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 41 investors sold MRK shares while 628 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.88 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Roundview Capital Ltd Liability has 0.73% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 3,400 were reported by Stoneridge Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Southeast Asset Advsrs stated it has 0.1% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp accumulated 22,946 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Da Davidson & Co, a Montana-based fund reported 648,833 shares. Mairs And Pwr holds 0.07% or 89,233 shares in its portfolio. 38.99M were accumulated by Bankshares Of Ny Mellon. Invest House Ltd holds 63,803 shares. 11,483 were reported by Windsor Mngmt Ltd Llc. California-based Endurant Capital LP has invested 2.53% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fincl Management Pro owns 2,064 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 138,265 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Excalibur Mngmt holds 4.39% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 72,497 shares. Davidson Invest Advsr invested in 4,969 shares.