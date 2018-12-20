Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) by 5.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 94,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.07B, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 2.16 million shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 30.86% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL); 16/05/2018 – ANCHOR BOLT CAPITAL, LP REPORTS 6.90 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%; 04/05/2018 – American Axle Backs Sales $7B; 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2% Position in American Axle

Sanctuary Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stamps Com Inc Com New (STMP) by 99.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanctuary Wealth Advisors Llc sold 5,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 28 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6,000, down from 5,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $149.63. About 565,363 shares traded or 24.67% up from the average. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has risen 1.30% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8897.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1,823 shares to 78,671 shares, valued at $10.04 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since November 5, 2018, it had 15 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.71 million activity. $149,611 worth of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) shares were bought by Deveson Gregory. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $49,880 was bought by Chappell Elizabeth Anne. $61,798 worth of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) shares were bought by May Christopher John. On Tuesday, November 13 the insider SIMONTE MICHAEL K bought $178,200. 1,000 shares were bought by Lynch Michael Joseph, worth $12,070. $12,710 worth of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) was bought by Kemp Terri M. on Thursday, November 8.

Among 14 analysts covering American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Axle & Manufacturing had 53 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) earned “Sell” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, May 7. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, November 5. The company was maintained on Monday, January 25 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Underperform” rating by FBR Capital given on Monday, February 13. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 29 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 22. Guggenheim maintained the shares of AXL in report on Thursday, April 19 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) on Thursday, December 1 to “Buy” rating. On Sunday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, January 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold AXL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 111.42 million shares or 3.30% more from 107.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.64% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). American Int Group Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 87,555 shares. Riverhead Ltd Company reported 11,987 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership accumulated 138,257 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 31,114 shares. At Bankshares accumulated 0.42% or 238,170 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 36,164 shares. Moreover, Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Com has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 3,254 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 33,836 shares. Hsbc Plc has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 97 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0.18% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Hudson Bay Mngmt LP reported 57,490 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.06% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.02% or 70,273 shares.

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 48.31% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.89 per share. AXL’s profit will be $51.38 million for 6.00 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.24, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 30 investors sold STMP shares while 80 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 15.92 million shares or 1.76% more from 15.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 176,378 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 100 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% or 41,852 shares. Paloma Prtnrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0.01% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Amalgamated Bankshares invested 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Advsr Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 284 shares. Cornerstone Capital stated it has 88,540 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 9,711 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt accumulated 5,571 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.07% or 7,500 shares. New York-based Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). The Massachusetts-based Boston Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Juncture Wealth Strategies Lc accumulated 1,417 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 21,331 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Stamps.com had 36 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Sidoti on Monday, November 9. As per Friday, December 1, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $250.0 target in Friday, February 9 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 6 by B. Riley & Co. Singular Research maintained Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) on Monday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) earned “Neutral” rating by B Riley on Friday, August 7. Northland Capital maintained the shares of STMP in report on Friday, November 6 with “Outperform” rating. Sidoti upgraded the shares of STMP in report on Tuesday, January 12 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) earned “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Wednesday, October 11. The stock has “Sell” rating by Prescience Point on Thursday, July 14.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. Buerba Sebastian sold $556,435 worth of stock.

Analysts await Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $2.77 EPS, down 35.58% or $1.53 from last year’s $4.3 per share. STMP’s profit will be $50.15 million for 13.50 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual EPS reported by Stamps.com Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.96% EPS growth.