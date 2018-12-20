Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 742.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees bought 95,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,021 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.07M, up from 12,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 3.00 million shares traded or 50.72% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 2.34% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.34% the S&P500.

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 3.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 69,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $557.08M, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $5.5 during the last trading session, reaching $252.11. About 2.77M shares traded or 92.89% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $623,234 activity. SABELHAUS MELANIE R sold 2,500 shares worth $69,950. The insider Harrington Peter D. sold $478,170.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 31 investors sold DRE shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 318.87 million shares or 1.32% less from 323.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Westpac Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Signaturefd accumulated 0% or 1,377 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 131,313 shares stake. Cls Investments holds 111 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.06% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Moreover, Conning has 0.01% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 10,033 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 25,332 shares. Honeywell accumulated 162,755 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Co Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 68,952 shares in its portfolio. Liberty Mutual Group Inc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 14,271 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested in 1.97M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 5,453 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0% or 29,500 shares in its portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 42,016 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Cannabis company withdraws â€˜Chronic by Dreâ€™ trademark it filed without Dr. Dreâ€™s permission – MarketWatch” on September 28, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Duke Realty Corporation Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Duke Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:DRE – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2018. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Live Nation Entertainment Elects Maverick Carter to Board Of Directors – GuruFocus.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Has Duke Realty Reached Its Peak In This Economic Cycle? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 25, 2018.

Among 18 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Duke Realty had 52 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) on Friday, October 28 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research on Thursday, August 25. Bank of America downgraded the shares of DRE in report on Friday, June 23 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 14 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) rating on Thursday, December 14. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $31 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, July 17. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, May 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 6 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 9 by Miller Tabak.

Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees, which manages about $770.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 22,746 shares to 21,356 shares, valued at $451,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twenty (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 39,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,462 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 71.32% or $0.92 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $571.60M for 28.52 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.81 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.99% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Teleflex, Anthem, Crown Castle International, MSCI, GCI Liberty, and Akebia Therapeutics â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big day for health insurers – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “US healthcare stocks drop after judge rules Obamacare unconstitutional – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Health insurers/healthcare providers in the red premarket after court ruling on Obamacare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.