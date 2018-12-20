Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased Public Storage (PSA) stake by 5.36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc acquired 79,860 shares as Public Storage (PSA)’s stock rose 1.05%. The Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 1.57 million shares with $316.41M value, up from 1.49 million last quarter. Public Storage now has $35.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $203.25. About 1.19M shares traded or 13.37% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 2.69% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M

Sanders Capital Llc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 8.51% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sanders Capital Llc sold 1.71M shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock rose 5.56%. The Sanders Capital Llc holds 18.38M shares with $905.07 million value, down from 20.09M last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $242.61B valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.97. About 35.05M shares traded or 47.96% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR-Activating Mutations; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Says It Doesn’t Need a Major Deal; Investors Unconvinced; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 30/05/2018 – FDA Approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz in Ulcerative Colitis; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer is the latest big drug company to give up on neuroscience research

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased Industrial Logistics Ppty Trust stake by 93,941 shares to 1.07M valued at $24.58M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 3,896 shares and now owns 108,199 shares. Taubman Centers Inc (NYSE:TCO) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Public Storage had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 22, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Tuesday, December 18 by Evercore. The stock of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 5 by Citigroup. The stock of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 12. The company was downgraded on Thursday, December 13 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 17 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – The Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deep Value Hidden In The Shares Of Global Self Storage – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, November 1. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $42 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 23. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 23. On Wednesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, November 6 with “Sell”. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, December 11 report.

Sanders Capital Llc increased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) stake by 143,852 shares to 30.08 million valued at $737.99M in 2018Q3. It also upped Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 18,332 shares and now owns 18.04M shares. Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) was raised too.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.92 million activity. $1.50M worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was sold by SUSMAN SALLY on Friday, July 20. 10,214 shares valued at $418,774 were sold by OLSON LAURIE J on Monday, August 13.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70 billion for 16.39 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.77% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 195,000 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Washington Tru Bankshares owns 0.36% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 55,693 shares. Acropolis Invest Mngmt Llc owns 9,799 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Mngmt Or stated it has 1.33% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hourglass Limited Co has invested 1.84% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ativo Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 66,843 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Afam Capital Incorporated has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Sigma Invest Counselors has 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 15,671 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability owns 0.53% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 113,980 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.77% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 107,777 shares. Finance Architects accumulated 66,271 shares. Dearborn Partners holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 27,301 shares. Weik Capital has invested 0.22% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 668,098 were accumulated by Fayez Sarofim Com.