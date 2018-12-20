Sandhill Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc Com (IDXX) by 17.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc sold 10,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,918 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.46M, down from 60,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $183.9. About 621,800 shares traded or 10.39% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 22.67% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.67% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 3.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 29,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 774,287 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.87M, up from 744,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.21. About 40,525 shares traded or 3.28% up from the average. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 1.68% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017; 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL

Among 4 analysts covering Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Saratoga Investment Corp had 8 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 26 by Zacks. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Compass Point given on Tuesday, July 26. The rating was upgraded by Compass Point on Monday, July 16 to “Buy”. As per Friday, October 13, the company rating was upgraded by Compass Point. As per Monday, July 16, the company rating was downgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann. Compass Point downgraded the shares of SAR in report on Tuesday, May 29 to “Neutral” rating.

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc, which manages about $9.45B and $188.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ocean Rig Udw Inc by 90,000 shares to 4.09 million shares, valued at $141.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 16.88% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.77 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $77.61 million for 51.08 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29M and $674.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Incor (NYSE:WST) by 2,793 shares to 119,946 shares, valued at $14.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:A) by 28,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,468 shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp Com (NYSE:FMC).

